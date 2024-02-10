Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren has unexpectedly come to the defense of pop sensation Taylor Swift amidst a swirling conspiracy theory suggesting Swift's involvement in a Pentagon psyop aimed at bolstering Democratic support. The curious notion, which has found footing within certain conservative circles, suggests that Swift's attendance at NFL games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, is part of a strategic maneuver to sway her fanbase towards supporting Democratic agendas.

"It's not Taylor Swift's fault the NFL and media are exploiting her appearances at games. She is allowed to go to games, she is allowed to support her boyfriend. If football fans are annoyed, take it up with your NFL," Lahren wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "It's nauseating. Josh Allen is dating a movie star, she sits in the stands with the fans. This is clearly all prearranged. Is there another team in the Super Bowl?" replied one person as reported by Newsweek. Another added, "During Sunday's game she was on screen for 44 seconds. Get over yourself, Barbie." And a third wrote, "Why do cameras show her without showing the other players wives? There's a few of them too! Take it up with the network showing the game."

This theory initially surfaced when Fox News anchor Jesse Watters broached the subject on his show, albeit acknowledging the absence of substantial evidence. Despite previous criticisms leveled against Swift by Lahren, the conservative commentator took to social media to advocate for Swift's freedom to attend football games and support her partner without undue scrutiny or allegations of political manipulation.

Not to be one of those people who spreads conspiracy theories but are we 100% sure Tomi Lahren and Taylor Swift are not just 2 of Ann Coulter’s horcruxes? — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 26, 2017

Previously Lahren had stated, "Her lefty, liberal braindead political opinions aside, I am a fan of Taylor Swift and I have been since way before she went full liberal. She's also single-handedly done more for the U.S. economy than any Democrat president, maybe ever, and when I heard the rumors of her and Travis Kelce, at first I thought, there is no way this is gonna last," in her podcast.

Fox's Tomi Lahren attacks Taylor Swift for criticizing Sen. Marsha Blackburn: "Sometimes when the truth walks in the door, the BS has to go out the window ... she doesn't have a grasp on politics." pic.twitter.com/eDxMWIXKDT — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 20, 2020

The narrative surrounding the Shake It Off hitmaker's presence at sporting events has led to several speculations. While some advocate for her right to enjoy such occasions without political scrutiny, others propose that she adopt a lower profile to sidestep potential controversy. This conversation reveals the ideological tensions amongst the conservatives that separates from the beliefs of any generic Republican supporter. Conspiracy theories associating Swift with the Pentagon and Democrats have further fueled bizarre controversies over the internet.

However, these theories are characterized by their thin and convoluted nature, making them difficult to fully comprehend or substantiate. Watters first brought up the psyop conspiracy theory during his Fox News broadcast, sparking discussions about Swift's rapid ascent to stardom per Daily Beast. Notably, Lahren's defense of Swift represents a departure from her previous criticisms of the singer, including branding her as "braindead" on her podcast following Swift and Kelce's public relationship announcement.