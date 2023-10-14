In a candid and investigative interview, Sean Hannity confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the newly declared independent presidential candidate, questioning the reasons behind his departure from the Democratic Party. The conversation between the conservative host and the former Democrat provided insights into the dynamics of Kennedy’s political shift and his disputed positions. Hannity asserted, “So I hope you don’t mind, but I did a little research on you. You’re pretty liberal; you’ve supported over the years Democrats—Gore, Kerry, Obama, and Hillary. You praised Bernie Sanders multiple times. You support affirmative action.”Kennedy replied with a chuckle, nudging Hannity to focus on discussing his positions rather than reading what he termed "talking points from the Trump campaign." Kennedy exclaimed, “Do you want to read talking points from the Trump campaign?” Kennedy further continued, “You have a litany of talking points from statements I’ve made over 40 years. Some of them are stale, some of them I never said, but you know, what is your question—why the Democratic Party... why I’m not running at the Democratic Party?” Hannity retorted, "Excuse me. These are called 'Hannity points.' I do my own research." As per reports from The Hill, the tension was clearly visible between the host and Kennedy. Hannity questioned, So why is this party of yours? Why didn’t they even want to allow you to compete, because that’s as pretty liberal of a record as anybody I know?” Kennedy emphasized his commitment to independence from all political parties and highlighted the need for alternative voices in American politics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (@robertfkennedyjr)

Also Read: Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Wanted 'Biden' Surname For Their Kid: "Benefit From Carrying The Family Name"

The Fox News host, famous for his unwavering support of former President Trump, posed questions about Kennedy’s liberal positions, including calls to curb logging, oil drilling, and fracking. Hannity’s comprehensive research pointed to Kennedy’s desire to avoid fracking and his past characterization of the NRA as a terror group. In spite of the analytic and pressured questioning, Kennedy maintained his calm and answered each point posed by Hannity. The interview shed light on Kennedy's attempt to navigate a political landscape increasingly divided along partisan lines.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

According to the Washington Post, the conversation also touched on Kennedy's decision to run as an independent, prompting a discussion on the challenges he might face in a three-way race against President Biden and potentially former President Trump. The dynamics of Kennedy's relationship with the Democratic Party and the perceived liberal nature of his record were central themes throughout the interview. As the 2024 presidential race unfolds, Kennedy's decision to run as an independent promises to bring a unique perspective to the political discourse. The Hannity interview serves as an early indicator of the scrutiny and challenges Kennedy may encounter from both sides of the political spectrum as he embarks on his independent presidential campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (@robertfkennedyjr)

Also Read: Donald Trump ‘Temporarily’ Halts the $500 Million Lawsuit Against His Former Attorney Michael Cohen

More from Inquisitr

Meet the 7 Most Controversial Talk Show Hosts

Actor Robert De Niro Issues a Dire Warning for the Future if Donald Trump Is Re-Elected