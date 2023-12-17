Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star-turned-business mogul, recently faced allegations of a ‘huge lie’ as she shared her thoughts on her children’s future careers during a SpringHill talk with Maverick Carter on YouTube. The discussion navigated around Kim’s parenting goals for her four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. LeBron James’ partner, Carter, asked Kim if she envisions herself being a mom like her mother, Kris Jenner, famously known as 'momager'. He inquired, "Do you think you'd be a mom like your mom? Do you want your kids to be entrepreneurs?" In response, Kim shared, "I want them to do whatever makes them happy. I already see what they're into and the creative energy from them, and I kind of can tell where my two older ones are gonna go. I see it in North and I think that I would never push her to do anything, it's whatever she finds her passion in.”

However, fans were not convinced by Kim’s statements, leading to a lively debate on Reddit. One user commented, "Yeah that explains all the North trademarks... The TikToks... The Met Gala appearance... The Hulu appearances... The Birthday Party with paparazzi... Kim is the biggest famous hog groomer...She is pushing North to be an entrepreneur by grooming her to sell her image to the public..." Another user added, "I think she meant to say 'whatever makes them famous,'" A third fan commented, Kim is even worse than Kris, to be honest. I hope her kids turn out okay. Guess we'll see." As per People, the controversy escalated when it was exclusively revealed that Kim secured nine unique trademarks for her two middle children, Chicago and Saint, expanding through a range of products and services. North, too, had four new trademarks filed in her name, pointing out a strategic approach to brand her daughter. Even the youngest, Psalm, was signed up for 12 trademarks at just three years old.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez

As per The Sun, North’s recent appearance on the cover of i-D Magazine added fuel to the fire, with fans expressing concern over a 10-year-old giving interviews and being talked about in a manner that many people found inappropriate. In the interview, North shared her dreams and aspirations, including becoming a basketball player, rapper, and artist, with a dream of owning businesses like Yeezy and SKIMS. Critics on social media platforms were quick to question the genuine nature of Kim’s earlier statements about not pushing her children into anything. Some feel that the trademarks and media appearances seem to not match Kim’s claims, raising eyebrows about the sincerity of her parenting approach.

As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen how Kim's parenting style and her children's future endeavors will unfold. The scrutiny surrounding the Kardashian-Jenner family continues to be a hot topic, with fans closely watching the trajectory of the next generation in the spotlight.

