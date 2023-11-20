Ben Affleck Defies Jennifer Lopez’s Wishes, Smokes in Her $450K Rolls-Royce Despite Pledging to Quit

In a surprising turn of events, Ben Affleck openly defied Jennifer Lopez's wishes by indulging in his smoking habit in her luxurious $450,000 Rolls-Royce. The Batman star, 51, was captured on camera enjoying a cigarette while driving the extravagant vehicle, with JLo, 54, and his 11-year-old son, Samuel, in tow.

Ben Affleck smokes a cigarette as he drives son Samuel, daughter Seraphina, Jennifer Lopez in $450K Rolls-Royce https://t.co/SwegTnLyoU pic.twitter.com/nSLVjdeS2U — Page Six (@PageSix) November 17, 2023

Also Read: When Jennifer Lopez Broke Down in Tears After Joe Biden's Presidential Victory: "It's a New Day"

This bold act comes despite reports suggesting that JLo has been urging her husband to quit smoking, a habit he has maintained for decades. Affleck seemed carefree and content as he disregarded his wife's concerns, creating a visual spectacle of rebellion. Interestingly, JLo was not only exposed to the secondhand smoke, but Samuel, the couple's 11-year-old son, also found himself inhaling the controversial fumes during this nicotine break. The others in the car might be Affleck and Garner's daughters, Violet (17) and Seraphina (14), or possibly Lopez's twins, Max and Emme (15), from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, as per The Daily Mail.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Los Angeles today. pic.twitter.com/ubUNgHcyiI — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) November 18, 2023

The couple's outing was not without a touch of tension, until they noticed the photographers capturing the controversial moment. Lo, however, managed to turn her displeasure into a smile, presenting a composed front while her husband indulged in his nicotine fix, as per Radar Online. This public display of defiance follows recent reports of tension in the Affleck-Lopez household, fueling speculation about the state of their relationship. Insiders suggest that the couple has been grappling with issues since their 2022 wedding, and Affleck's smoking habit may be exacerbating the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Has This Unique 'No Female Flight Attendant' Rule for Husband Ben Affleck

Earlier this year, sources revealed that Lopez finds Affleck's smoking habits bothersome. Despite his attempts to curb the addiction by using nicotine gum and restricting smoking to outside areas away from JLo, it seems the habit persists. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," an insider emphasized in March. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging, he's smoking more than ever."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship Issues Stem From Their Pets at Home: Reports Reveal

The recent incident occurred while Affleck was behind the wheel of JLo's Rolls-Royce Ghost, a vehicle valued at $450,000. The Hollywood veteran appeared nonchalant, wearing a scruffy beard as he drove and chatted, cigarette in hand. Lopez wore her brunette hair back and had on a cream-colored turtleneck sweater as she looked comfortable in the passenger's seat of the luxury vehicle. The Affleck-Lopez family's choice of transportation for this outing, the Rolls-Royce Ghost, adds an extra layer of opulence to the story. Lopez reportedly owns a fleet of luxury cars, including the $500,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom, the $400,000 Rolls-Royce Dawn, and the aforementioned Ghost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by thecelebrityfinder

While Affleck and JLo have been spotted in various vehicles in the past, this particular incident occurred in Lopez's Rolls-Royce, heightening the significance of the moment. Despite the luxurious setting, the tension within the family seems palpable, raising questions about the dynamics between the couple.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60 Million Mansion Has a History of Tragic Criminal Activities

Host Jimmy Kimmel Embarrassed Jennifer Lopez for Not Inviting Him to Her Wedding With Ben Affleck