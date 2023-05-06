Courteney Cox Advises Daughter Coco to Practice Caution With Tanning, Recalls Her Bad Experience

Courteney Cox advises her daughter, Coco Riley Arquette to practice serious caution with sun exposure and use sun protection and sunscreen while recalling her own bad skincare decisions.

Friends alum Courteney Cox said she regrets over-tanning herself during her early teens up into her twenties, and she advised her 18-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette, to be more careful during the hot, sunny days. According to reports by the Daily Mail, the actress took a traumatic trip down memory lane as she explained the aftermath of extreme sunbathing and the downside of not wearing sunscreen and "absorbing the UV radiations" of the sun that can do some serious damage to the skin.

In order for her daughter to not make the same mistakes or face the same aftermath as her mother, the 58-year-old highlighted all the damage done to her body for not taking proper care or using good quality brands of sunscreen.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Cox revealed that she told Riley Arquette, "Coco your skin is incredible, let me show you my chest," insinuating the damage done. To this, her daughter responded with disagreement on ever having the same skin as her mom. Cox further explained to her daughter, "Your face you always look at, but you forget your body. Wear sunscreen and care about your body. Really use the right products because it catches up." The Scream actress learned from her mistakes and experiences and reportedly never steps out of her home without using sunscreen especially if it's a sunny day.

The actress is out for a relatively large amount of time and spends most of her time under the sun playing tennis and other sports and for this, she decks herself with a good amount of SPF. Cox even recommended a few brands that she personally uses on a regular basis: Dynamic Skin Recovery is one such brand that she mentions, claiming it not only moisturizes the skin but also gives it an illuminating glow. She added that even if the said cream didn't include sunscreen, she'd still use it for that radiant glow, and praised its pleasing scent.

Besides her affinity for Dynamic Skin Recovery, the actress doesn't limit herself to just one brand during the day. For the nights she recommends Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream, whose hydration power and blissful scent are, according to her, an indulgent experience for the skin.

Courteney Cox has lately been collaborating with other celebrities or chefs on her Instagram account and regularly shares her fun adventures.