Here's Why Donald Trump Thinks Kamala Harris is a Better Presidential Candidate Than Joe Biden

In a recent interview, former President Donald Trump offered his perspective on Vice President Kamala Harris, contending that her capacity to lead the White House might surpass President Joe Biden's. “I think she’d be better than him, actually,” Trump said.

There was a question from conservative radio personality Hugh Hewitt regarding whether casting a vote for Biden equates to supporting Harris. Trump replied by saying, “I’m not sure that he gets to the starting gate, to be honest. I don’t know … It seems like he’s locked into her for many reasons."

He further added, “Yeah, you’re locked into her. And she might be, I can’t say worse. I think she’d be better than him, actually. I actually think that.” Moreover, in another segment of the interaction, Trump said Biden is "grossly incompetent." “He’s not fit for office. And I really think he’s a danger to democracy. I really believe that because of his incompetence,” Trump said. Simultaneously, Trump continues to stand as the prominent frontrunner for the GOP, leading the pack as the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary loom ahead, signaling the imminent commencement of the primary season.

The incumbent, Biden, maintains his lead within his party, setting the stage for a probable rematch between him and the former president. Despite this, the ex-president has chosen to abstain from participating in four Republican primary debates, citing his substantial advantage in the polls as his rationale. Nonetheless, during the conversation with Hewitt, he indicated a willingness to engage in a debate with a GOP competitor should the contest tighten significantly. Additionally, Trump signaled his intention to take part in general election debates; however, he did not shy away from criticizing the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Despite the current gap in the race, as emphasized by Trump in his discussion with Hewitt, there's a noticeable surge in support for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in New Hampshire. Recent polling conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center indicates that she has doubled her backing since September, positioning herself as a formidable contender trailing the former president by a mere 14 points. Additionally, another survey highlighted by The Hill suggests that Haley is trailing Trump by only 4 points in this crucial early primary state.

Meanwhile, in an earlier instance during 2020, President Trump unleashed some of his most severe criticism, adopting a particularly mocking tone while targeting Harris. He expressed his view that Harris becoming the first female president would, in his opinion, be considered an "insult to the country," as detailed by ABC News. Furthermore, as reported by the New York Post, critics have consistently ridiculed the vice president for her perceived lack of eloquence in speeches and her tendency to repeatedly define her points during her tenure in office.

