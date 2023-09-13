Britney Spears Has a Dedicated Staff to Help Her Take the ‘Right’ Medications on Time

Amid her contentious divorce from her ex-Sam Asghari, Britney Spears is putting her health first and keeping herself active. Her attorney Mathew Rosengart and manager Cade Hudson are making sure that the Gimme More hitmaker remains occupied with creating new music and other activities. Due to her health issues, Spears has 'hired two new staff members' to work at her Los Angeles residence.

One of them, who has a degree in medicine, will help with a variety of responsibilities, including ensuring that the Baby One More Time songstress is generally healthy and also that she takes all of her medication on time, as per Perez Hilton.

Spears' medical conditions are still unknown, but the Toxic singer intimated that she eventually started taking the "right medication" in 2021, almost 13 years after her conservatorship came to an end. "That beautiful … nice … and warm f------ fuzzy feeling when you've been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it's finally here !!!!" she had captioned the now-deleted photo of a warm fireplace decorated for Christmas, complete with a thick strand of garland embellished with red bows, gold decorations, bells, and white lights. "And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful especially when you're on the right medication just a month ago !!!!" Spears had continued. "Damn I can actually pray …. it feels so good to just be here !!!! I'm here … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it's good to be here and be Present !!!!"

A close source had revealed to People back then that the end of her 13-year-old battle was "the best day of her life." "She was crying and laughing at the same time," the source had shared. "It was hard for her to understand that it's over after so many years. She is so grateful for everyone that has helped her."

In November 2021, just two months after Spears' father, Jamie Spears, was removed from his position as Britney's conservator — a post he held for virtually the entire 13-year guardianship – Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny formally revoked Spears' personal and estate conservatorship. "The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required," Judge Penny had declared in court on Nov. 12. "Therefore, effective today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears… is hereby terminated."

As per Newsweek, during her dramatic court testimony in June 2021, Spears said that she had been compelled to take the mood stabilizer lithium while under the conservatorship, which had been in place since 2008. During this time, she had lost authority over her personal and financial decisions. Per the court transcript: "I remember telling my assistant, I feel weird if I say no, I feel like they're gonna come back and be mean to me or punish me or something.

Three days later, after I said no to Vegas, my therapist sat me down in a room and said he had a million phone calls about how I was not cooperating in rehearsals, and that I hadn't been taking my medication. He immediately, the next day, put me on lithium out of nowhere. He took me off my normal meds I've been on for five years." "And lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to," she continued. "You can go mentally impaired if you take too much if you stay on it longer than five months."

