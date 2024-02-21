Teacher Shared an 'Eye-Opening' Explanation About Equity Using This Unique Analogy

Having good teachers goes a really long way in life. A teacher acts as a medium to guide and nurture a child’s spirit and drive to life. Not only do they impart incredible knowledge, but also influence a positive demeanor to promote a more optimistic mindset. Moreover, they also empower a child to understand the world in a much more meaningful manner. There are a plethora of teachers who have been responsible for shaping the current and future generations of today across the world. One such teacher is Aimee who took the world by storm with her videos in 2021. One of her most noteworthy videos was her explanation about the difference between equity and equality for kids, and parents thought it was such an eye-opener in the day!

Image Source: TikTok | @aimeesadventures

According to reports by a 2021 article by In The Know, at the time Aimee was a 21-year-old bright woman who wanted to teach children complex matters in a more straightforward and kid-friendly way. She stepped down to their level of comprehension. She particularly focused on helping them to learn the meaning of equity and fairness. She took to TikTok to share her experience. Do note she was quite innovative and used bandaids to aid her lesson for the little ones! While odd, it was without a doubt effective even for the grown-ups!

Aimee began the video with a radiant smile and revealed she’d ask her class of third graders if they’ve ever procured an injury to their elbow or other parts of their bodies. As expected, a bunch of them raised their hands high up in the air confirming their condition. She then distributed a few bandaids to the ones who claimed to have gotten either a bruise, scratch, or other abrasion on their elbows. Some were even asked to reveal if they ever hurt their head. Next, she allowed each of them to share the tale of their little accident. However, before she let them speak, she said, “Here’s a band-aid for your elbow.” This confused many of them.

Image Source: TikTok | @aimeesadventures

She continued to ask them about other injuries and repeated the drill of giving them a temporary solution and allowing them to speak about it. She’d tell them, “I’m so sorry you scraped your knee, here’s a band-aid for your elbow.” Naturally, they were bewildered by their teacher’s strange behavior. Finally, she eased their confusion and revealed her mysterious donation of bandaids to some unrelated incidents. Aimee said, “Everyone getting the same thing isn’t fair but being fair means everyone getting what they need to be successful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aimee Jensen (@aimeesedventures)

After this insightful exercise, Aimee recalled the aftermath saying, “After this lesson, students are much more understanding when their friends with diabetes need an extra snack, when their friends with autism need noise-canceling headphones. When they’re friends with someone who has ADHD and needs the fidget spinner.” It helps with everything.” This marvelous interpretation of equity and fairness earned quite a response from the parents who fawned over Aimee’s teaching.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aimee Jensen (@aimeesedventures)

One enthusiastic person said, “This is Equity vs Equality! Great lesson.” Another said, “What a really wonderfully simple analogy that works perfectly!” A third one encouraged Aimee saying, “It’s amazing how you took a complex concept and explained it in a way everyone could understand! Good job!” Likewise, many others remained impressed by the lesson and still complimented Aimee for it. The video has thus far been liked by about 1.6 Million TikTok users with more to come.