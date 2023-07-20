Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Reveals 'Top Snack' She Indulges in While Awaiting Baby Kardashian-Barker

It's all about indulgence for soon-to-be-mom, Kourtney Kardashian, who is munching on her "top snack" during pregnancy, absolutely guilt-free. The happy mom of three is awaiting her baby with her husband and 182-Blink drummer, Travis Barker. The Poosh founder is basking in the glow and making sure her taste buds are well taken care of.

The Hulu star uploaded a photo to her Instagram Story on July 15 of roasted seaweed, topped with sea salt, and mashed avocado mixed with lemon juice. Kourtney captioned the photograph, "Top snack right now." She added details about the nutritional benefit she's getting from the snack. "Good source of Vitamin B12."

But it's not just about eating; The Kardashian star is also pampering herself with four different flavored teas during her pregnancy period, reported E! News. "One each day," Kourtney captioned the photo of an iced brown beverage inside a transparent glass mug. "Today is nettle leaf tea (anti-inflammatory)," she added regarding the benefits.

According to American Pregnancy Association (AMA), Nettle tea is a "great all-around pregnancy tonic" because it contains vitamins A, C, and K. Nettle tea is also rich in calcium, potassium, and iron. Although some parts of this herb are considered unsafe for pregnant women, nettle tea specifically is "recommended by most midwives and herbalists." Kourtney is already a mom of three kids with her ex-partner, Scott Disick - 13-year-old Mason Disick, 11-year-old Penelope Disick, and 8-year-old Reign Disick.

Kourtney is also maintaining complete discipline in terms of her workouts. After she shared her favorite snack, on July 16, she uploaded another image from an exercise room. The 44-year-old captioned it, "Taking a minute after a peaceful pilates session to drink my tea and block some negative accounts. Positive vibrations, bye-bye to the rest."

The Lemme founder recently went for a beachy getaway with her pre-teen daughter, Penelope. Kourtney spaced out from her family's drama and jetted off to Hawaii. She appeared in happy spirits flaunting her growing baby bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit and leopard print bikini.

In June, during her drummer husband's concert in Los Angeles, Kourtney revealed the pregnancy news in a unique way. She held a giant signboard that said, "Travis, I am pregnant." The surprise declaration left Barker overjoyed, and he jumped off the stage to embrace his wife, as per The U.S. Sun.

Later that month, the expecting couple held a gender reveal party with family and friends in attendance. Kourtney posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen sitting on her husband's lap while he played the drum roll before the gender of the baby was revealed.

Barker played the final drum roll while the crowd cheered in the background, including the Poosh founder's sister Khloé Kardashian who yelled, "Let's get the party started. We're all excited." The sky was filled with blue confetti revealing that the couple is expecting a baby boy. Kourtney and Barker celebrated the news with a romantic kiss.

