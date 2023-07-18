Penelope Disick’s Hawaiian Birthday Was ‘Pure Magic’ for Mom Kourtney: “Memories Will Last a Lifetime”

Kourtney Kardashian posted a touching message on Instagram in honor of her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday. She shared priceless memories from a previous family vacation on Instagram. The television personality uploaded several pictures on Friday, reflecting on their memorable trip to Hawaii. Kardashian captioned the images with her appreciation for their priceless moments together, calling them "pure magic."

Kardashian wrote, "Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter's birthday. Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime." People noted that Penelope celebrated her birthday on July 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

In the post, Kardashian stuck her tongue out in a selfie with Penelope while sitting with her arm around her daughter. The birthday child donned a striped shirt as she leaned on her mother. The Kardashians star wore a red netted top, black sunglasses, and her hair was in pigtails. Currently, Kardashian is pregnant with her first child with her husband Travis Barker. In the second photo, Kardashian can be seen lying on a beach surrounded by trees as she flaunted her baby bump in a black bikini.

In the next picture, Penelope can be seen having fun with her cousin, North West. The fourth slide showcased a video of a tropical storm, which was followed by a picture of a rainbow that appeared later. Penelope was next seen in the white crochet crop top and traditional Hawaiian garland, sitting at a table while having a glass of lemonade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Penelope could also be seen enjoying herself with her friends in the sea. The friends roasted marshmallows while surrounded by palm trees later in the evening. In the next image, the mom-and-daughter duo wore matching outfits. They could be seen in white crochet crop tops and traditional Hawaiian garlands while posing on a balcony in front of a sunset skyline. The Lemme founder exposed her bump while wearing a flower crown and a pair of denim pants.

The last picture from the carousel was a beautiful scene of the sunset, ocean, and trees. Khloé Kardashian commented on the post: "She is the sweetest little doll." One fan, @popgoestheculture, commented, "I hope North and Penelope always have a strong and loving bond." Another fan @sheilanikkol wrote, "Can you believe how old Penelope is getting?!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Kardashian shares her children Penelope, 11, Reign Disick, 8, and Mason Disick, 13 with former partner Scott Disick. Kardashian honored her daughter's birthday earlier this month with a touching tribute posted on Threads. “It’s my daughter’s birthday and time is flying way too fast. So grateful for every second with her,” she wrote. Kardashian also shared a picture of a variety of vibrantly colored frosted doughnuts with sprinkles in the form of the words "Happy Birthday Penelope."

