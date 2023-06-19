Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Announces Pregnancy with Husband Travis Scott

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child together. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, 44, made the joyous announcement during a "Blink-182" concert, holding up a sign that read "Travis, I'm Pregnant."

Overjoyed by the announcement, the soon-to-be father leaped off the stage with excitement and rushed to give his wife a passionate kiss. The video was later shared by Kardashian on her Instagram account.

The couple got hitched in Italy the previous year, and both have been open about their wish to start a family together. Kardashian had previously shared her IVF journey with fans of the Kardashian family's reality show, per CBS News. Despite the trouble faced by the pair, the two continued with their efforts to conceive naturally.

Kardashian, who has three children with her former partner Scott Disick, had frozen her eggs before beginning her relationship with Barker in 2020. Unfortunately, her frozen eggs "didn't survive the thaw" and "none of them made it to an embryo." Kardashian stressed, "The freezing of the eggs isn't guaranteed. I think that that's a misunderstanding. People do it thinking that it's like a safety net and it's not."

"We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen," she added as reported by Mirror. The IVF journey affected Kardashian both physically and mentally. The hormonal medications she had taken reportedly induced early menopause and impacted her health. She revealed, "It took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it's hormones and also, mentally, it definitely took a toll. I think being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids."

"We are just embracing whatever is meant to be will be," the reality star shared as she expressed the importance of happiness and being a good parent to her children. Earlier in the month, Kardashian dropped cryptic clues that led fans to speculate about her pregnancy. She shared biblical quotes, including one from Romans 8:22 that read, "We know that the whole creation has been groaning as in the pains of childbirth right up to the present time. - Romans 8:22," per the news outlet.

The inspiration for Kardashian's pregnancy announcement sign came from the music video for "Blink-182" song "All The Small Things," where a fan holds up a similar sign proclaiming "Travis, I'm Pregnant" per PEOPLE. A source recently told the outlet of Kardashian's pregnancy news, "Kourtney is just beyond excited. She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while. Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can't wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."

