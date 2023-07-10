Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Pictures, Celebrates Daughter Penelope Disick’s 11th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian posted a nostalgic tribute on her Instagram Story for her pre-teen daughter, Penelope Disick, who turned 11 years old on July 8. The glowing soon-to-be mom showered all her love on her only daughter with throwback pictures.

The first picture showcased Penelope blowing out candles on her beautifully decorated birthday cake. The Poosh founder captioned this image, "I can't believe she is 11 now," along with a crying face emoji. The second and third images showcased the mother-daughter duo enjoying ice cream in the park. The third and fourth pictures saw Penelope dressed in a sweet mermaid costume, and Kardashian captioned this, "She lived in this tail for 2 years straight."

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Says No to Dietary Restrictions, Indulges Her Pregnancy Cravings Instead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

The next couple of pictures were ones clicked by the paparazzi of the fashionable duo. Another image captured Kardashian and Penelope enjoying their time at a beach. Penelope had on an adorable pair of pink sunglasses in this one. In the last few photos of this special tribute, Penelope is showcased wearing makeup.

The Hulu star also shared a video of Penelope wearing makeup and enjoying a meal on her Instagram profile. Kardashian reshared the same on her Instagram Story as well. The post had a special message for her pre-teen daughter: "I am in awe of her every day. I couldn’t imagine being more proud to be her mommy. I can’t believe she’s 11 years old…it is so bittersweet. I cry every year on her birthday when she turns older, sad that it’s going by so fast, and so joyous of what a wonderful little lady she is. Happy birthday my sweet Penelope."

Post by @kourtneykardash View on Threads

Also Read: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Discuss Their Uneasy Relationship Which Started After Their 2020 Fight

The proud mom of three kids showered her daughter with appreciation on her Threads profile as well. She posted a photo of a decadent-looking selection of colorful iced doughnuts with sprinkles, shaped into letters that read, "Happy Birthday Penelope". The sweet treats were surrounded by unique purple streamers and soft party hats. Kardashian captioned the image, “It’s my daughter’s birthday and time is flying way too fast. So grateful for every second with her."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Also Read: Poosh Founder Kourtney Kardashian’s Net Worth Is $65m: She “Doesn’t Need Family or Sisters to Make Money”

According to People, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared a montage of images featuring Penelope with her stepsiblings Atiana De La Hoya, 24, Alabama Barker, 17, Landon Barker, 19, and their dad, Travis Barker, 47 on her Instagram Story. The first image showcased the Barker family on a private jet, while the second showed them at the Kardashian’s annual Christmas party. In the last clip shared by the reality star, Penelope is seen making a wish on her white birthday cake decorated with roses. “You make a wish and then blow it,” Kardashian is heard in the background as Penelope says, “Okay,” before blowing the candles out.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Meanwhile, Penelope's step-dad, Travis, too shared a sweet tribute post for his stepdaughter with a throwback picture of the pre-teen resting her head on her mom's shoulder on his Instagram Story. The Blink-182 drummer captioned it, "Happy birthday Penelope." Penelope also received messages from her dad, Kadashian's ex-husband Scott Disick and the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of The Family Drama Anymore, Wants To Focus On Poosh

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Update on 'Scary Intruders' At Her $9 Million Calabasas Mansion