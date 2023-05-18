'Sister Wives' Fame Meri Brown Jokes About Meeting 'a Bunch of Guys' During London Solo Trip

Meri Brown is having the time of her life in London! The Sister Wives star has been in London for a while and her solo trip seems to be getting wilder every minute. Meri Brown, who recently split from Kody Brown, arrived in London on the weekend when King Charles III's coronation was held. Not only is Brown visiting new places, the 52-year-old is apparently ready to dip her feet back into the dating pool too.

The star has spoken about meeting new suitors, but so far, she has only encountered photos of historic Englishmen. "When you joke with the universe and say you want to meet a bunch of guys in London, it jokes right back!" she penned in her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 14, which had various framed paintings of different men. "These are on the wall in my last hotel room of the trip!" she continued. "Manifest wisely!"

Image Source: Instagram | @therealmeribrown

Prior to stepping into the European city, the reality TV personality expressed on Instagram that she was "saying YES to meeting new people" and "saying YES to doing unexpected things." Even though she did not meet any romantic suitors while in Europe, Brown voiced that London had been quite good to her. The TLC personality took to Instagram to talk about her trip to London.

"Business accomplished, dreams fulfilled, memories made. Lots of good food, many miles walked, time with amazing friends, solo reflections, and grand adventures," she continued. "And now, back home where I can jump in full force to the business plans created here!" She also added, "I'm SO excited for the future, so excited to see my plans and goals come to fruition, and my dreams become reality!"

The ex-wife of Kody Brown has been documenting her thrilling trip ever since. On her first day, she visited all the tourist attractions and also took to Instagram to share the highlights from her getaway trip to the United Kingdom. The carousel she posted included the Princess Diana Memorial, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, and Paddington Station.

Meri Brown's expedition arrives after The U.S. Sun reported that the TLC star had listed her $1 million Arizona home for rent. The outlet also mentioned that Brown listed her Arizona home for rent four months after her separation from Kody Brown as she has now settled into a new home in Utah. A source close to Meri Brown told, "She's moving on. Kody has been helpful with her move and supportive of her decision."

Meri Brown got married to Kody in 1990 and was his first wife. In 2014, Meri divorced Kody so he could legally wed Robyn and adopt her children from a prior marriage.