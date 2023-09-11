Kourtney Kardashian Shares Bold Pics on Instagram Says, ‘Pregnancy Is So Empowering'

Kourtney Kardashian had her fans seriously concerned after her recent health scare that involved her unborn son. Her hubby, Travis Barker, flew back to the States from the UK amid his Blink 182 Tour to be by his wife's side during this difficult time. Thankfully, The Kardashians star is doing much better physically and emotionally. She even shared a new post on Instagram entailing the numerous emotions she felt while experiencing this terrifying ordeal involving her and her soon-to-arrive son, as per Page Six.

The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from a recent photo shoot that included a blend of monochromatic pictures in the mix. The Ploosh founder looked ravishing, as usual, in her all-black aesthetic. She sported a lace bralette top with matching gloves that had a floral and leaf pattern etched across the top.

The mum-to-be's leather jacket and matching pants exuded a retro vibe, and Kardashian left her short hair free and kept her makeup to a minimum with nude shades of lipstick, eyeshadow, and blush, which had a tinge of orange. In the pictures, she appeared to be seated on a comfy beige sofa with wooden armrests on either side of her. Throughout these photos, Kardashian kept caressing her grown bump ever so gently, in a motherly gesture. She captioned the post with a powerful thought, "Pregnancy is so empowering,"

In the comment section of her post, fans chimed in agreement with what the reality star expressed about her journey of being an expecting mother. “I’m empowered by Kourtney,” claimed one person. “Kourtney is empowering,” admitted another person. “She is chic & fierce,” gushed a third one about the entrepreneur. Yet another follower of hers wished the mother of soon-to-be four warm regards as she welcomes her fourth child, “Wishing you nothing but good energy and vibes. Sending you so much love!” Even her stepdaughter, Alabama Barker, commented, “Hot mama!” in support of the reality TV star.

While Kardashian's post certainly felt motivating and empowering for other women in a similar situation, some felt that perhaps the star was not providing much of a reality dose. “Pregnancy doesn’t need to be glorified. It’s not glitz and glamour that’s for sure.” claimed the person. Other commenters offered similar remarks that were fueled with negativity and not-so-nice things about the reality star’s thoughts on the matter.

However, while there certainly were some venomous words that were thrown at the pregnant star, her fandom was quick to defend her. One such dedicated fan explained their perspective on it and claimed Kourtney’s possible intention behind it. “She just posted how she and her baby had to have fetal surgery and how hard that was. Pretty sure that’s not how you glamorize pregnancy,”

