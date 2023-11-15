Gigi Hadid has no time for rumors, and she is making it loud and clear that she fully supports her close friend Taylor Swift’s blossoming romance with NFL star Travis Kelce. The supermodel took to Instagram to shut down reports indicating she was not happy about the relationship, facilitating a straightforward remark under a post that aimed to pose doubt on her feelings. “I’m a couple of days late to this tag.. but didn’t the press try this last week with Selena?” “Let it be. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.” Gigi wrote in a response to the article that claimed she disagreed with how the romance was being handled. Gigi’s take promotes the bond between these two and dismisses any speculation about her disapproval of Swift’s newfound happiness.

This comment comes in the wake of a prior report that hinted at Selena Gomez’s concerns about Swift "moving too fast" with Travis Kelce. Gigi’s response amplifies the emotion of unwavering support for Swift’s choices and the joy the friends share for the Grammy-winning singer. Khai’s mother is not the only one publicly expressing support for Swift’s romantic relationship. When E-News shared a social media post highlighting Swift changing the lyrics of her song Karma during a concert to kind of appreciate Kelce. Swift's best friend Abigail Anderson was quick to double-tap the post, showcasing her approval of the sweet moment. Gigi’s comments come after a source said that Gigi had not attended any of Kelce’s games “because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]. She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” earlier a source informed that the love birds’ relationship was becoming “more serious.” “They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values,”

The whirlwind of rumors and speculations has not dampened the spirits of those close to Swift, who is currently on her Eras Tour. Despite the media’s attempt to hamper Swift’s relationship with Kelce, the public displays of oozing love during the your and the positive reactions from friends showcase the collective happiness buzzing around her newfound love. As per HuffPost, the rumored romance between Sift and Kelce has been under the swifties' watchful eye since September, with reports of them spending quality time together. Swift's presence at Kelce's games and the couple's gushing PDA during the Eras Tour have only amplified the public's speculation. Social media users, in particular, couldn't contain their excitement over Swift's reference to Kelce in a song, further fueling the "Traylor" pairing frenzy.

Despite the rumors and speculations, the bond between Swift and Kelce appears to be thriving, with an unnamed source suggesting the relationship is becoming "more serious." With unwavering support from friends like Gigi, it seems Swift is navigating her romance with Kelce with the full backing of those closest to her.

