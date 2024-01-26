Here's how Jessica and Justin Timberlake are Shaping Their Future Amidst Britney Spears Controversy

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage foundation was rocked by Britney Spears's tell-all memoir The Woman in Me. The couple chose to stay low-key amid the shocking revelations. However, they are hoping to make a fresh start in 2024. Recently, Biel shared a glimpse into her home life with a series of Instagram posts that featured one of her sons dressed as Animal from The Muppets, a gorgeous beach sunset, hot chocolate, tarot cards, and a makeup-free selfie."More of this in 2024," the Candy actress captioned the carousel of happy pictures.

Timberlake on the other hand has wiped his Instagram clean and shared sneak peeks about his upcoming concert in Memphis. The Cry Me a River hitmaker is planning on a career comeback with a grand tour. As The US Sun reported back in October 2023, Biel was left shocked by the allegations mentioned in Spears's book, an insider revealed then," Justin owns who he was when he and Britney were together, even though his personality, career, lifestyle, and personal priorities are radically different now, 20 years later. This book is a nightmare for him because of how it throws the whole family into chaos. The timing stings just as much as the revelation itself." The insider continued, "Justin had a big fall planned with new music on deck, more work with his old friends in NSYNC, and of course, the next installment of the Trolls franchise, which has been a huge moneymaker for Justin over the last several years.”

As per The US Sun, The Grammy winner and the 7th Heaven actress met in 2007 and eventually got married in 2012 after going their separate ways briefly in 2011. The couple share two sons; Silas, born in 2015, and Phineas, born in 2020. In a 2019 interview with ETOnline, Timberlake gushed about finding 'everlasting love' in Biel, "It's like once you find that person, it's like a baptism, where you're like, 'I can't go back,' you know what I mean?" he added. "Like, I don't, I can't go back, so, which is what fatherhood's like too."

Without publically acknowledging Spears's claims the couple are trying to move forward in the new year. An insider revealed to The US Sun, "Truthfully, no one is sure how Justin will come out of this at the moment. The dust needs to settle on the headlines and shock of Britney's words. Justin has been really focused on this music comeback with a desire to show just how great he is on the live stage. He has a stellar collection of hits and is excited to show off this new album in front of audiences."

The Sexy Back singer is focused on making a comeback in the music scene. A source said, "For months the plan was all positive vibes built around the plan of Justin being back with some huge hip-hop tunes." "It is a really big 12 months ahead of him. Certainly, before all this blew up, the mindset was that Justin would re-establish himself as one of the best male entertainers of modern pop," they added while concluding. "The desire remains. Certainly going out and delivering new chart hits and killer shows will go a long way to make audiences forget about these controversies."

