Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Chocolate-Filled Bathtub, Calls it 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Kim Kardashian has raised the bar for holiday festivities with her latest Elf on the Shelf creation. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share an intriguing video with a bathtub full of chocolate and candies all around for her children. The SKIMS founder is well-known for the unique Christmas traditions enticing the kids of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s Shout Out to Timothée Chalamet Amid Breakup Rumors With Kylie Jenner Confuses Fans

She transformed the spacious bathtub in her bathroom into a chocolate haven, reminiscent of a scene from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Narrating over the video, Kim expressed her surprise at the whimsical mess created by the elves in her Hidden Hills mansion. She explained that the elves, unable to find mugs, decided to use the bathtub for their hot chocolate surprise. "This is crazy. This is literally Willy Wonka," she said in the video. "Look at this. The whole tub is chocolate. They are wild,” she added.

Image Source: Hulu | The Kardashians

The Kardashians are known to create waves with their intricately crafted Elf on the Shelf presentations. Khloé Kardashian, Kim's sister, also participates in this festive ritual. She shared on her Snapchat Story that while it’s a lot of work to come up with creative ideas and arrange the elves each night, the joy it brings to her daughter True's face each morning makes it worthwhile. One bedroom in her house features a Chanel theme, and a warm "Welcome to the North Pole" message is displayed below one of the large television screens, adding to the festive atmosphere.

People are trashing on Kim Kardashian for her Christmas tree hallway but like? I want a christmas tree hallway. People hate on her cause she is so successful and has the life so many dream of. Who cares where she got her money. Back to the trees LOOK AT THEM I LOVE IT! pic.twitter.com/PuFNrK4q3f — Mossy (@Mossycozycottag) December 13, 2023

Also Read: Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters' Lavish Christmas Celebrations for 2023

In 2023, the chocolate-filled bathtub spectacle, orchestrated by Kim, is the latest enchanting chapter in her ongoing holiday narrative, reaffirming her dedication to creating memorable and special moments for her children during the festive season. In a recent Instagram story, Kim shared pianist Philip Cornish playing enchanting Christmas carols on her piano. Kim expressed her excitement for December, highlighting that Philip, also known as @philipthekeys, is there to enchant them with his Christmas music magic, providing a delightful way to start the day.

Ohhh! @KimKardashian bringing out the Christmas spirit early! Check out this video of her amazing Elf on the Shelf game, where she filled her bathtub with hot chocolate! 🤩 #elfontheshelf — Nksweedy (@Nksweeedy) December 22, 2023

Also Read: Netizens Allege That Kim Kardashian "Copies" Bianca’s Cradling Style While Carrying Daughter Chicago

As mentioned earlier, Kim has embraced a white aesthetic for her decorations this holiday season. Beyond the array of trees and lights, she added a personalized touch with a pair of customized 3D reindeer positioned side by side. Providing a panoramic view of the scene on TikTok, she showcased the festive atmosphere in her home, with a towering Christmas tree standing proudly near the fireplace, complemented by the presence of white stockings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Embracing an extravagant lifestyle, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is well-known for its lavish parties, and the holiday season marks the commencement of a grand decor spectacle. As part of their annual tradition, the Kardashian-Jenner clan unveils Christmas trees, bedecks the surroundings with twinkling lights, strategically places mistletoes, and adds a touch of both fake snow and authentic baubles to create a festive and visually stunning atmosphere.

More from Inquisitr

Kris Jenner Called Out for 'Copying' Daughter Kim Kardashian’s 'Exact' Look

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Huge Lie’ Exposed as Fans Question About Her Children’s Future Careers