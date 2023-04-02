Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Who's the Richest of Them All and How Much Do They Earn?

The Kardashian sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and the Jennesrs- Kris, Kendall, Kylie rose to fame with their longest running reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Their combined net worth is worth billions and they continue to appear in various brand collaborations along with their reality show.

1. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian solidified her true, bona fide billionaire status last year in 2021. Her current net worth is an estimated 1.2 billion, the reality star turned entrepreneur made millions while appearing in the KUWTK show. She later cashed in on the popularity by investing in a mobile video game called - Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. In 2017 she launched the KKW beauty line and a clothing brand of active shapewear, SKIMS in 2019. KKW made a whopping sale of $100 million in its first year, according to Parade. The following year, she sold 20 percent of her stakes in KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million and her remaining 72 percent stakes valued at a staggering $500 million, according to Harper’s Bazaar. She also raised a round of $240 million in early 2022 for SKIMS, which amounted to a valuation of nearly $3.2 billion.

2. Kylie Jenner

In 2019 Forbes created a major blunder by announcing the beauty mogul as the youngest self-made billionaire, however, her current net worth is an estimated 750 million. The youngest among the Kardashian sister clan, she launched Kylie Lip Kits in 2015 with $250,000 from her modelling career. The company was rebranded as Kylie Cosmetics the following year. In 2019 she sold its majority stake of 51 percent to Coty, Inc. $600 million and took home $540 million, before taxes. Kylie continues to hold about 44 percent stakes in the viral makeup brand. Her other associate brands include Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby.

3. Kris Jenner

The momager currently owns a net worth of $170 million, as the self-confessed personal manager for all her children Kris charges a handsome 10 percent cut from all their brands and projects. She has also been an executive producer of the family’s reality television show Keeping With The Kardashians, for which she took home a pay check of $1,00,000 per episode. Being a celebrity in her own right, Kris has cashed in on her popularity and authored a cookbook named In The Kitchen With Kris and also penned an autobiography titled Kris Jenner… And All Things Kardashian.

4. Kendall Jenner

The supermodel has earned herself an exclusive space in the elite fashion circle and earned an estimated $60 million net worth through her inspirational fashion career. In 2018, Kendall was named the highest-paid model for the second time by Forbes since she signed lucrative deals worth $22.5 million through contracts with high-end luxury brands like Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and Karl Lagerfeld. In fact, some of Kendall Jenner’s highest-paid deals came from Estée Lauder, Adidas and Calvin Klein. She also earns in millions through collaborations with Kylie for her cosmetics brand and her own tequila brand named 818, which she founded in 2021.

5. Khloe Kardashian

The Good America denim lifestyle brand founder has build an estimated $60 million net worth through her reality acting and modeling career. Khloe also apparently made millions through the show Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian (2017), a fragrance line and brand endorsements. The mother of two is also an executive producer of the true-crime series Twisted Sisters (2018).

6. Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has earned an estimated net worth of $65 million, the eldest of the Kardashian clan made her millions through reality shows, brand endorsements, and also by launching her own lifestyle brand and an e-commerce site called Poosh. She is also invested in the family business including their clothing line DASH, which she has launched with her sisters, and collaborations with Kylie for her cosmetics brand.