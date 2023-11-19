Here's How the Appearances of the Kardashian-Jenner Women Have Changed Through the Years

Here's How the Kardashian-Jenner Family Looks Transformed Through the Years

Who hasn't heard of the Kardashians? From what started as a normal reality television show named Keeping Up With the Kardashians to becoming a household favorite and a global sensation, this show has kept the audience entertained and eager to keep up with them. It's been quite a ride for fans who've actively been a part of how each woman from the Kardashian-Jenner clan has transitioned and morphed into independent, successful, and stronger versions of themselves through the years. For these ladies, though, it's not just that. Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and look at how they've also changed in appearance by People.

Coming in first is the woman who began this incredible journey: Kris Jenner! Although she's better known as 'Momager' from the show, Kris has perhaps aged like fine wine through time. The 68-year-old looks as youthful as ever and has been quite vocal about her cosmetic surgeries. As Mirror reports, Kris once opened up about getting Botox, fillers, and even laser treatments. In addition to this, she said, "I had a b*** job in the 80s after four kids because gravity took over." She said this in 2015 during her appearance on E!'s Good Work. She later disclosed that she had an earlobe reduction in 2018 during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians show.

2. Khloe Kardashian

Next on the list is Khloe Kardashian! The lovely mother of two, who is now 39 years old, remains one of the most influential and well-known members of the Kardashian family. Like the rest of her family, Khloe is very open about the cosmetic procedures she once underwent. As reported by Cosmopolitan, in a conversation with Andy Cohen, Khloe discussed her regretful nose job. She did address speculations about her constantly altering her face and confessed that thus far, she’s had “one nose job” and nothing else except perhaps the usual lip fillers and Botox.

3. Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian may be one of the quietest Kardashian sisters in reality and on the show. She and her sister Kim have, however, occasionally gotten into arguments, as the most recent season of The Kardashians documented. However, Kourtney has persevered in becoming a more amazing version of herself with time. Regarding her potential physical alterations, People cited a 2011 interview that the 44-year-old did with Showbiz Spy in which she disclosed that she had breast augmentation surgery when she was 22 years old.

Now for one of the most renowned and famous Kardashians on the list: Kim Kardashian. This incredible woman has accomplished so much, going from wanting to be a lawyer to becoming a self-made billionaire and businesswoman. Kim has long been a hot topic for discussion due to her cosmetic surgeries, something she doesn’t deny and is vocal about. In a 2022 interview with Allure, she put speculations about her getting a facelift and other such procedures to rest. She claimed that she’s had a “bit of Botox” on her face. With regards to getting lip fillers, she strongly denied, “No filler. Never filled either one, ever.”

5. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is perhaps one of the most followed members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and is often in the limelight for her alleged cosmetic enhancements, such as getting a b*** job like her mom, fillers, and other procedures for bodily enhancements. In an episode of The Kardashians, Kylie admitted to not only getting lip fillers but also breast implants. Furthermore, she said, “I wish I never got them done to begin with.” The 26-year-old entrepreneur referred to how she’s gained some new perspective on enhancements now that she’s a parent. She said, “I’d be heartbroken if she [Stormi Webster] wanted to get her body done at 19.” Concerning “getting her body done at 19”, Kylie hasn’t commented about the age she first started to go ahead with cosmetic surgery.

6. Kendall Jenner

Last on the list of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is the sensational supermodel Kendall Jenner. Like her sisters, the 28-year-old is a vibrant, passionate, and enthusiastic entrepreneur with her brand of tequila known as ‘818’. Being a model, she’s always observed to be dressed in the most fashionable and impressive outfits. Regardless of the incredible social standing she has in society, Kendall is known to be quite reserved, and it’s possibly been the same since she starred in the show as a young teen. When it comes to getting cosmetic surgery, critics online have speculated on lip fillers, but as per She Finds reports, the model had but one thought to share upon hearing news of critics accusing her of getting her face done. She said, “As a model why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”

