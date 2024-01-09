After purging his Instagram account, Justin Timberlake is getting ready to make some major news. The Mirrors hitmaker shocked fans by limiting his profile to a picture of him staring into a rearview mirror. “Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big US tour for 2024,” a close source revealed in September 2023.

Timberlake deleted all of his social media posts and disabled the comments section at a moment when his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears revealed intimate aspects of their relationship in her autobiographical book The Woman In Me. Following the Circus hitmaker's assertion that she had an abortion during their three-year relationship, the ex-member of NYSNC had reportedly faced severe backlash from fans.

As per Page Six, Spears said that Timberlake's opposition to having a child was the primary reason she went through with the abortion. “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

“I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over,” the Toxic songstress detailed the ordeal in her book. “It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear.” She also claimed that between 1999 and 2002, when they were dating, the Sexy Back singer had an affair with a 'very popular' female personality.

After the publication of Spear's memoir, Timberlake fled to Mexico with his family and avoided the spotlight for weeks. The Rock Your Body singer faced a live audience only in December for a performance at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, where he sang his hit track Cry Me a River, which was rumored to be about Spears. The official music video was released in 2002 after the famed couple split. As reported by BuzzFeed, it was a coincidence that a Spears doppelganger appeared throughout the video for the song, which was about discovering your mate has been unfaithful.

“I don't think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me,” Spears wrote in her memoir. “I don't think he understands to this day.” A close source supportive of Timberlake revealed to ETOnline in October 2023, “In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica [Biel, Justin’s wife] just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past." "Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir," the source concluded.

