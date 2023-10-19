Britney Spears' Abortion News Leaves Justin Timberlake and Wife Jessica Beil Reeling: "Old Wounds Reopened"

A close family friend revealed that Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, were stunned to hear Britney Spears' confession about her aborting Timberlake's baby 20 years ago. A source recently confirmed to The US Sun, "This book is a nightmare for him [Justin] because of how it throws the whole family into chaos." The source refers to the upcoming memoir of Britney The Woman in Me in which she claims her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake got her pregnant following which she had an abortion.

According to People, she wrote in her memoir, "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy." She continued, "He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father. To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Britney was just 19 years old when she reportedly became pregnant with Justin's child in the year 2000. The pair who dated from 1999 to 2002, allegedly decided on having an abortion after some very difficult conversations. Supposedly, Britney's choice "haunted" her until after she and ex-husband Kevin Federline had their boys, Sean Preston in 2005 and Jayden James in 2006.

The source told the outlet, "Justin owns who he was when he and Britney were together, even though his personality, career, lifestyle, and personal priorities are radically different now, 20 years later. This book is a nightmare for him because of how it throws the whole family into chaos. The timing stings just as much as the revelation itself." The source added, "Justin had a big fall planned with new music on deck, more work with his old friends in NSYNC, and of course, the next installment of the Trolls franchise, which has been a huge moneymaker for Justin over the last several years." The source claimed that Justin has avoided becoming involved in the drama that has surrounded Spears' life over the last three years on purpose.

People on the internet took to to criticizing Justin after Spears' shocking statements regarding abortion, and this time they brought Justin's wife, the actress Jessica Biel, into it. One user tweeted, "Justin Timberlake be playing in Jessica Biel's face all the damn time. Constantly stepping out on her in public. He just doesn't care. And she seems to just take it." Another user wrote, "Jessica Biel has received her annual reminder that her husband is a bit of a cockroach." A third one tweeted, "Justin Timberlake pressured #BritneySpears into having an abortion then made a song about her called Cry Me a River. That's a nasty white man."

