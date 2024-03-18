Kamala Harris Criticized by Pro-Lifers for Historic Visit to Abortion Clinic: "Normalization of Evil"

Kamala Harris, the Vice President, has sparked controversy by visiting a Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota. It marks the first time a sitting U.S. vice president has ever visited an abortion provider. Pro-life groups have strongly criticized Harris for her visit, accusing her of promoting what they deem as 'evil'. Kristan Hawkins, the President of Students for Life, has accused Harris of normalizing evil with her Planned Parenthood visit. Harris's visit to the abortion clinic was part of her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour, where she emphasized the Joe Biden administration's commitment to protecting abortion and reproductive rights.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, the USCCB Pro-Life Chair, told Crux in a statement, "I am distressed to learn that the vice president is visiting an abortion clinic when there are so many agencies and organizations who are at the service of life that she could visit." Burbidge went on, "She could learn about all they do to welcome every child, and how they support and accompany the mothers and fathers, especially those in need," as per Cruxnow.

And Kamala visits an Abortion clinic. And gloats about it. — PeterG (@SambasFather) March 16, 2024

Republicans are threatening to deny women access to abortion and other reproductive health options, she emphasized throughout her appearance, calling this a "very serious health crisis." Conservative justices on the Supreme Court, according to Harris, "took a constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America – from the women of America."

VP Kamala Harris broke politics at an abortion clinic visit. She even said the 'u' word https://t.co/x7W0cfhWsJ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 16, 2024

"In states around our country, extremists have proposed and passed laws that have denied women access to reproductive health care, and the stories abound," Harris said. "It is only right and fair that people have access to the health care they need and that they have access to health care in an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect," as per Fox News.

Many pro-lifers strongly criticized Kamala on X (formerly Twitter). This is a historic ‘first,’ in the worst possible way. VP Kamala Harris is getting a private tour of a Planned Parenthood in Minnesota today. I'd bet that they'll show her everything except for an actual abortion," Hawkins wrote. Hawkins encouraged local pro-lifers to stage a demonstration outside the clinic in a different post.

This is a historic “first," in the worst possible way.



VP Kamala Harris is getting a private tour of a Planned Parenthood in Minnesota today. I'd bet that they'll show her everything except for an actual abortion. pic.twitter.com/rhCuqLWBGi — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) March 14, 2024

"PRO-LIFE GEN: If you’re in or near Minneapolis, join us TODAY to show we are NOT going to accept this evil or the promotion and normalization of evil," the writer wrote. "Expected location of Kamala Harris: Planned Parenthood on Vandalia St." The National Right to Life's X account stated, "Kamala Harris supports abortions up to birth. For any reason, even for healthy mothers with healthy babies. It's who they are, and it's no surprise she's visiting and celebrating an unlicensed abortion center."

Kamala Harris supports abortions up to birth. For any reason, even for healthy mothers with healthy babies. It's who they are, and it's no surprise she's visiting and celebrating an unlicensed abortion center. #abortionhurtswomen pic.twitter.com/ppJRp4Wgdz — National Right to Life (@nrlc) March 14, 2024

In response to the news, the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America account stated, "The first word that popped in my head was ‘gross.’ There’s a good reason why no vice president or president has publicly visited an abortion provider before."