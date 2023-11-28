Starting a makeup line from scratch is no easy feat, and Kylie Jenner knows this firsthand. She spoke to Jennifer Lawrence for Interview magazine, and the beauty mogul delved into the challenges she faced while building her successful venture, Kylie Cosmetics.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

One of the most surprising revelations came from Kylie herself, who disclosed her mother Kris Jenner's initial skepticism about the Kylie Lip Kits, the brand's inaugural product that took the beauty industry by storm in 2015. "My mom thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life. I think we ordered 5,000 of each color; that was the minimum, " Kylie admitted.

Jennifer Lawrence, curious about the transition from experimenting with makeup as a young teenager to creating a global cosmetics brand, asked Kylie about the biggest challenge in turning her makeup passion into reality. Kylie emphasized that proving people wrong and overcoming skepticism were significant hurdles. "It was me and my mom, and we never made a makeup line. We didn’t know where to start. We didn’t have anyone helping us," Kylie explained.

Kris' initial apprehensions extended to the point where she cautioned Kylie about potential inventory issues, telling her daughter, "You might have a lot of lip kits in your garage for the rest of your life, so you better love these colors." However, the concerns proved unfounded as the lip kits sold out almost immediately, causing a virtual frenzy that even 'broke' the internet.

Despite the initial success, Kylie faced the challenge of sustaining and growing her business. Following the rapid sell-out of the lip kits, she and Kris embarked on a journey across California, visiting various factories to find the best manufacturer. The reality star acknowledged the difficulty of growing a new company in the public eye, stressing the lack of room for mistakes. However, she viewed the experience positively, stating, "It was so successful and it was the best time of my life," as per US Weekly.

Kylie's strategic thinking kicked in after the initial success. She reflected on the situation, saying, "We were like, 'OK, how do we do this? How do we make these faster and better?'" The challenges didn't deter her; instead, they fueled her determination to improve and innovate. The interview also touched upon Kylie's inspiration for starting her makeup line, particularly her emphasis on lip contouring. She admitted that she initially wanted 'big, fat, juicy lips' and created the illusion of fuller lips without formal training from makeup artists.

In the latter part of the interview, Kylie shared insights into her role as a mother, revealing that she involves her daughter Stormi in her business ventures, including Kylie Cosmetics and her new clothing line, Khy. Stormi, at just five years old, already appreciates her mother's work and enjoys playing with makeup from Kylie's line.

