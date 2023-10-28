Here's Why Justin Timberlake Is Worried That Britney Spears’ Memoir May ‘Derail’ His Music Comeback

As Britney Spears reveals shocking details in her upcoming biography, The Woman in Me, a sense of fear hangs over Justin Timberlake's long-awaited return to the music scene. With the world set to consume her book's contents, Timberlake's concerns about how these revelations will affect his career have taken center stage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Redington

An exclusive source informed The U.S. Sun that Timberlake is terrified and concerned by the disclosures in Spears' memoir. The book, which is set to be released on October 24, delves into their turbulent relationship, including the revelation that Spears had an abortion while dating Timberlake.

Spears describes the mental anguish she went through during that time in her memoir, detailing how she agreed to get an abortion even though it was a decision she never imagined making, per the excerpt published by The Associated Press. According to the insider, Justin is worried about how these disclosures would affect his music comeback, which he has been carefully planning for months.

In the book, Britney doesn't name the person with whom Justin cheated with, saying the woman now has a family she doesn't want to embarrass. https://t.co/Dxtdf8ZI1G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 18, 2023

Spears also revealed in the pages of The Woman in Me that Timberlake cheated on her with another pop star during their relationship. Although she did not name the second woman to preserve her privacy, speculation has grown that it was Nicole Appleton, a member of the British band All Saints, per Page Six. A report from the time depicts Timberlake and Appleton evading photographers in the back of a car.

These revelations have put Timberlake's career at risk as per the source. The source stated that his representatives are working hard to protect him from the potential consequences of these charges. They are concerned about how these allegations may affect his image and, more importantly, his song sales.

Justin Timberlake sparked cheating rumors with singer Nicole Appleton years before Britney Spears’ book claims pic.twitter.com/3kN8GPmmGN — Daily Pinpoint (@DailyPinpoint) October 18, 2023

According to the insider, Justin has spent months in preparations for his "big music comeback," and "he feels it's fresh and some of his best work." Now, he's experiencing "fear that the entire campaign will be centered on his reaction to the Britney stories and derailed by that narrative."

The source revealed, "For months the plan was all positive vibes built around the plan of Justin being back with some huge hip-hop tunes. But now it is what will he say about Britney and how will he handle it both in media promotion and even with fans? And no matter what people say publicly, behind closed doors the biggest fear is whether any of this will impact his sales. That is a big f**king worry."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

The focus has shifted to how Timberlake will respond to these media charges and how his followers will see him in light of the scandal. His main concern is that these discoveries will have a negative influence on his sales. Spears' memoir has not only highlighted Timberlake's disloyalty but also shed light on the difficulties of their relationship.

