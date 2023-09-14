NSYNC and Taylor Swift Shared a Touching Moment by Exchanging Friendship Bracelets at MTV VMAs

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards witnessed an unforgettable moment as the iconic '90s boy band NSYNC presented Taylor Swift with a heartwarming gift while handing her the award for Best Pop Video.

The surprise gift, a set of beaded friendship bracelets, delighted Swift, and the gesture resonated deeply with fans of the singer, as it mirrored a tradition that has become a hallmark of her record-breaking Eras Tour. Lance Bass, a member of NSYNC, had the honor of handing Swift the Moon Person trophy and the set of friendship bracelets.

"You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really... it's too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets," she said per PEOPLE. The bracelets, adorned with beads that spelled out the words Lover, NSYNC, and TS, were designed by the Little Words Project.

In an Instagram post, Little Words Project celebrated its involvement in this heartwarming moment, stating, "The bracelet pass-on that shook the nation. @lancebass thank you for passing on your Little Words to Taylor Swift last night and bringing her THIS much joy. Our jaws are still on the floor. @nsync @taylorswift."

The brand also revealed a screenshot of a message from Lance Bass, 44, where he approached them about creating the bracelets, showcasing his enthusiasm for being part of the experience. It's worth noting that Bass had previously sported bracelets from the brand while attending one of the Los Angeles stops on Swift's Eras Tour.

In a TikTok video, he playfully referred to the era as Speak Now with a nod to Lavender Haze and highlighted the friendship bracelets, inviting fans to find him at the #erastourlosangeles event.

Swift, who had an outstanding night at the 2023 MTV VMAs with nine wins out of 11 nominations, used the platform to express her gratitude and reflect on her tour experience while accepting the award for Video of the Year. "I've just been on a tour that has been the most joyful and exhilarating experience," she gushed as she accepted the prestigious award for her Anti-Hero music video.

"And we're not even halfway done with it. It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year," she added, her appreciation for her journey evident. "I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album. And all I have to say tonight is thank you. I’m blown away. Thank you so much to the fans. I love you so much."

The 2023 MTV VMAs will be remembered not only for the musical excellence celebrated but also for the heartwarming moment when NSYNC made Swift's night even more special with a simple but meaningful gift of friendship bracelets, uniting two generations of pop music fans.

