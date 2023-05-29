Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Take Their Relationship to the Next Level With the Kardashian Family's Approval

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship has taken a significant leap forward, with the Kardashians reportedly approving of their union. The pair's public appearances have captured the attention of the media and their devoted fans, who eagerly follow their every move. While there were initial allegations of Jenner being rude to the Puerto Rican singer during a Los Angeles Lakers game, it appears that these claims are unfounded, and the couple is actually quite happy together. Sources cited by Entertainment Tonight indicate that Jenner and Bad Bunny are developing a more serious relationship.

As mentioned by MARCA, unlike some other members of the Kardashian family, Kendall has always sought to maintain a higher level of privacy in her romantic endeavors. However, some details have emerged about her connection with Bad Bunny. Insiders reveal that the couple shares a joyful and affectionate bond, along with similar family values.

Image Source: GettyImages/Kevork Djansezian

According to an Entertainment Tonight source, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, popularly known as Bad Bunny, is not only spending more time with Jenner, but he is also getting to know the rest of the family. The news of this significant step comes after the rapper was seen at the prestigious 2023 Met Gala alongside Kim Kardashian. The fact that Bad Bunny left the event with Jenner in the same vehicle speaks volumes about their relationship's potential. Sources claim that not only is Kendall Jenner attracted to him, but her family also approves of their relationship.

Kendall Jenner's previous relationships have often made headlines, as she has been linked to basketball gamers Devin Booker, Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, in addition to singer Harry Styles. However, her connection with Bad Bunny seems to be on a different level, with a deeper understanding and compatibility.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Elsa

The couple's similar family values play a crucial role in their connection, as they both prioritize their loved ones. Their constant laughter and smiles together exemplify their happiness in each other's company. With their relationship evolving into something more serious, it appears that Jenner and Bad Bunny are embarking on a promising journey together.

This milestone in the love story of the duo comes after they were spotted sunbathing together at a Puerto Rican beach. They were also seen out and about in Puerto Rico, eating out, dancing and spending time with friends. Kendall Jenner took to Instagram at the time to post a carousel of images where she is seen in a black bikini, enjoying the sunshine and the waves. The two were first spotted leaving a restaurant in LA together in February of this year and have since been photographed together on numerous occasions, leading fans to speculate the nature of their relationship.

As Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue to navigate their romance, their fans eagerly anticipate further updates. The support and approval from the Kardashian family signify a crucial milestone in their relationship.