Fans Concerned as They Speculate Kylie Jenner Can’t Smile Due to Her Excessive Lip Fillers

Kylie Jenner, renowned for her glowing complexion and slim figure, is undeniably acknowledged as one of the most beautiful women globally. However, her stunning looks have not kept her away from the appearance critiques. This came up recently on a Sunday when the Hulu star, participating in Paris Fashion Week, shared a set of fresh photos on Instagram, as detailed by The US Sun. Observant fans, while admiring her glam makeup in the post that included both photos and a short video, expressed concerns that Jenner appeared unable to smile. Fans are speculating that this might be attributed to excess lip fillers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Pascal Le Segretain

Showcasing the results of her Paris makeup session, The Kardashians star presented several poses to her audience. In a video, Jenner brought the camera lens close to her face and smiled. However, she seemed either unable or, perhaps more likely, unwilling to open her lips for a full smile, leading to a significant reaction on social media. Accusations of the makeup mogul appearing older, with some suggesting she resembled someone in their 40s, circulated following the post, as per reports by Daily Mail. One user commented, "Hard to move her mouth due to overfilling it with substances." Another commenter wrote, "Too late we already see the filler."

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Despite some critical reactions, not all responses were unfavorable, with numerous fans expressing admiration for her beauty and describing her as stunning. Khloe Kardashian also wrote, "This glam is so so so so good." Jenner wore an all-black strapless dress and showcased her glossy, red lips in photos. She tilted her head to capture the light, revealing her lip-lined pout. Standing in profile, she displayed her blended foundation and subtle cheek blush. In another picture, she leaned back to highlight her contoured features. Additionally, Jenner attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show in an all-white, sheer gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics)

However, fans are expressing that the star's appearance seems somewhat wax-like. Known for their bold and extravagant fashion choices, her family often embraces extreme looks, leaving many users surprised by her more minimalist approach to makeup. Throughout Paris Fashion Week, she has been receiving a range of opinions from her followers. Furthermore, on Saturday, Jenner showcased her slender waist in a black velvet bra and a high-slit skirt in a mirror selfie before venturing out to explore Paris. Opting for an intentionally understated look, she paired the outfit with black heels and chose not to wear any jewelry.

Meanwhile, in the past year, critics were uneasy about Jenner's appearance when she attended the Wall Street Journal Innovators Awards in New York. Despite her admission to getting lip fillers, rumors about her lips persisted, leaving some horrified. Alongside opting for lip fillers, Jenner has been candid about her teenage breast augmentation surgery but later expressed regret about the decision. Additionally, she has shared insights into her evolved perspective on beauty since becoming a parent. She said, "It's made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now."