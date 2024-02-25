Raquel Leviss Slams Suggestion of Making a 'Suicide Pact' with Tom Sandoval Post Their Scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

The scandal involving Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss (who now goes by 'Rachel Leviss) and Tom Sandoval took fans by surprise. Although the former couple parted ways on sour notes, many viewers still recall the chaos and drama surrounding the affair. The ex-lovers decided to call it quits on their romance last year on May 17, as per Page Six. The duo ended their relationship on a sour note, and aren’t on speaking terms despite being cordial in public. It seems like drama has begun to stir up once more! Recently, Leviss slammed her ex-boyfriend for insinuating she agreed to an alleged ‘suicide pact’ should their relationship have a fallout. Leviss isn’t happy!

Image Source: Getty Images

As per Page Six reports, Leviss expressed her disgruntlement over Sandoval’s aforementioned suggestion. On her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, Leviss shared her insights on the claims made. Do note: Leviss is referring to the time Sandoval shared an excerpt of his conversation with Leviss about “literally debating on f****** killing ourselves” in an episode of Two Ts In A Pod podcast.

She revealed, “He made it seem like we had a suicide pact like it was some sort of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ love story. That really angered me.” Leviss continued to rant about her feelings on the matter. Not only did she emphasize “crossing boundaries” but also talked about her “discomfort” about the gravity of his allegations.

Leviss complained saying, “It is not OK for somebody else to tell other people that they have expressed feelings of not wanting to live anymore.” Furthermore, Leviss revealed that his statements triggered her quite a bit resulting in a “really deep processing” time with her therapist. This suggests that Leviss’ mental health took a heavy dip as a product of Sandoval’s claims. She went on to note, “It was like, ‘Woah, why are you talking about this personal information that was privy to only your ears?”

Leviss explained that those “dark thoughts” were an incredibly personal and “vulnerable topic” that she discussed with Sandoval in the confidence of her trust in him. She assumed her former castmates, Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge to be tuning into the podcast. Additionally, Leviss believes the “topic of conversation” is how Judge and Mellencamp were aware of such sensitive information.

Since her podcast, Sandoval hasn’t uttered a single word in response to her slamming the claims he made. But it does pose the question: Could Leviss’ comments spark yet another feud between them or will Sandoval take the high road? That remains to be seen. This isn’t the first time Leviss has called her ex-lover out in a podcast.

Image Source: Getty Images

Last month she claimed Sandoval was “playing the victim.” Leviss recounted the hurt she felt when Sandoval threw her “under the bus, and was OK with it.” Moreover, she said, “It seemed like he was doing a lot of victim blaming and not taking accountability and owning it and maybe standing up for me a bit.”

Note: If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)