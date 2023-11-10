In the recent GOP debate, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made headlines by asserting that President Joe Biden is merely a puppet for the managerial class. Ramaswamy's comments, as reported by The Guardian, have sparked debate and raised concerns about the direction of Republican political discourse.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Also Read: Nikki Haley Defends Family, Labels Vivek Ramaswamy ‘Scum’ in Fiery Exchange

Ramaswamy's assertion that Biden should drop his re-election bid was a dramatic call to action, demanding that the Democratic Party be transparent about their nominee. "I also want to close with one message to the Democrat Party: End this farce that Joe Biden is going to be your nominee. We know he’s not even the president of the United States – he’s a puppet for the managerial class," Ramaswamy said. "So have the guts to step up and be honest about who you’re actually going to put up, so we can have an honest debate. Biden should step aside and end his candidacy now, so we can see whether it’s Newsom or Michelle Obama or whoever else."

Ramaswamy ends his closing statement with a conspiracy theory about Joe Biden not really being in charge and that Michelle Obama might step in and run for him pic.twitter.com/yOoEOzQhgh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2023

According to The Hill, Ramaswamy emphasized economic growth and the end of the Ukraine war while refusing to commit to prosecuting the Biden family if elected. According to Axios, this shift in focus is consistent with his "unhinged" demeanor during the debate. Ramaswamy launched a barrage of direct and personal attacks on fellow candidates, GOP party leaders, and even the debate moderators during the debate. This combative approach, combined with promises to pardon Trump and "peaceful" Jan. 6 protesters, highlights the GOP primary race's polarization.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Lashes Out at GOP, Uses Debate Stage to Call For RNC Chair’s Resignation: ‘Losers’

However, Ramaswamy's provocative remarks have not gone unnoticed. In their report, CNN's fact-checking team refutes Ramaswamy's claim that Hunter Biden received a $5 billion bribe from Ukraine. According to the report, the claim is devoid of concrete evidence, with an FBI informant providing unverified information and no proof emerging in subsequent years. This information is critical for readers to comprehend the context and accuracy of Ramaswamy's claims.

Furthermore, as reported by CNN, Ramaswamy's comments on the 2016 and 2020 elections are refuted by his own statements in his 2022 book Nation of Victims. While he accuses the media of meddling in the elections, his book refutes these claims, claiming that there was no convincing evidence of significant fraud.

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Criticises the Department of Defence, Asking Why It Has “Never Passed an Audit”

I've met a lot of people in my life but few repulse me as much as Vivek Ramaswamy. — On the run (@Outoffresno) November 9, 2023

Ramaswamy's rise in the GOP primary polls, as reported by Axios, demonstrates that his unconventional and confrontational style appeals to a segment of the Republican base. According to the most recent Morning Consult poll, Ramaswamy is third, trailing Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Ramaswamy's claims about Biden being a pawn lack substance and appear to be part of a larger trend within certain factions of the Republican Party to undermine the legitimacy of the current administration. CNN's emphasis on unfounded conspiracy theories reflects a broader issue in contemporary political discourse, where unfounded claims can gain traction and influence public opinion.

More from Inquisitr

Republican Chris Christie Slams Florida MAGA Supporters: "Your Anger Against the Truth is Reprehensible"

Here’s Why Vivek Ramaswamy Is Becoming Unpopular With Republican Voters