Travis Barker Denies Speculations Of His Crush on Kim That Caused Her Feud with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker, the renowned Blink-182 drummer, is once again making headlines for speaking about the alleged link between his past with Kim Kardashian and Kim's feud with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Barker set the record straight in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, dismissing the notion that his feelings for Kim are the source of the sibling rivalry that has kept the media buzzing.

Early this year, excerpts from Barker's 2016 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, resurfaced. Barker candidly discussed his attraction to Kim back in 2006, when she was working alongside Paris Hilton, in his memoir. He wrote that Kim was "f------ hot" and that he talked to her regularly, reports Collider.

"We went to dinner, we went to lunch,” he wrote. “You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird."

However, speculation mounted that Barker's past feelings for Kim were at the root of Kim's feud with her sister, Kourtney. This, according to Barker, is an unfounded and "ridiculous" assumption. Barker denied in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that he is the source of any conflict within the Kardashian family.

"You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous," Barker said. "It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it. I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me," he added.

Kourtney, according to Barker, is fully aware of his previous friendship with Kim and understands that nothing wrong occurred during that time. Furthermore, Kim has addressed the speculation about her and Barker's past. Kim flatly denied any romantic involvement with Barker in response to a question from an Instagram follower in 2021, when Kourtney and the musician began dating. "NO! False narrative!" Kim said in response to a fan asking if she’d ever hooked up with Barker, per People. "We've been friends for years, and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."

The feud appears to be the result of a disagreement over Kim's collaboration with the fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, as depicted on the Kardashian family's reality show The Kardashians. The sisters confronted each other about this in an episode of the show. “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney had stated in a confessional, referring to the contract her sister signed with the fashion label after working together on her wedding in Italy just months before, per Page Six.

