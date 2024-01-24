Here's Why Kyle Richards Plans to Leave Beverly Hills for a Quieter Haven Amidst Chaos

Reality star Kyle Richards, renowned for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is considering a substantial life change, expressing her inclination to say goodbye to Los Angeles, the city where she has spent a significant part of her life. During Season 13 Episode 11 of the reality series, Richards opened up about her aspirations for a quieter, and more secluded lifestyle, away from the bustling city.

Richards shared, "When I'm here, places like this, I think this is how I wanna live, just like this. Quiet, away from everybody," per Bravo. In a subsequent interview during the episode, which aired on January 10, she further explained, "I will always have a love for Los Angeles. But I don't feel as connected to it as I used to. The things that make me happy are being outside, running by the river, [and] hiking with my dogs. So one day, when Portia [Umansky]'s done with school, I'm going to choose someplace to live that is more conducive to what brings me happiness."

This revelation follows a period of change and scrutiny in Richards' life. In 2023, her seemingly solid marriage with Mauricio Umansky faced public speculation when she was frequently seen with country singer Morgan Wade, sparking rumors of a romantic involvement. Richards addressed these rumors, clarifying that they were not an item.

Currently, Richards owns three houses, with the family having moved into their Encino home in 2017. Speaking about the Encino home in May 2022, Richards expressed her intent to make it their "forever home," even if she were to move elsewhere in the future. Amidst public attention to her personal life, particularly the reported separation from Umansky ahead of Season 13, Richards and her estranged husband continued to cohabit amicably, working together to determine their future steps for themselves and their family.

In a recent episode, Richards emphasized her evolving priorities, finding joy in nature and outdoor activities with her dogs. Richards finds herself grappling with the discomfort caused by the excessive attention her husband, Mauricio Umansky, attracts on Instagram, a matter recently highlighted in a new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The episode documented the ladies' excursion to Ojai, California, where they partook in a wine-tasting event to commemorate Annemarie Wiley's birthday. Amidst this celebration, Richards openly addressed the challenges she and Umansky encounter in their relationship.

The issue surfaced during a candid card game, initiated by Sutton Stracke, who drew a card questioning the appropriateness of husbands interacting with other women on social media. The collective stance of the women was swift and unanimous, deeming such behavior from married men highly inappropriate in the online realm. However, when the question reached Richards, her response was succinct yet impactful: "Murder." She elaborated, stating, "I've had, like, a fight with Mo over that. I hate that. Liking people's photos, following people—you don't do that."

