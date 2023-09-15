Kristen Stewart, known for her popular role as Bella Swan in the Twilight Saga, once opened up about the overwhelming fame that came with her early success and the toll it took on her mental health. In an unfiltered revelation, the actress shared her constant battles with stress, panic attacks, and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Stewart’s speedy rise to stardom in 2008, following the portrayal of Bella, was met with a rollercoaster of fame and love. However, as the spotlight focused on her, Stewart felt herself drowning in the pressure and anxiety.

"I went through so much stress. I had panic attacks, I used to puke every day and very casually too. I didn't have an eating disorder; it wasn't to do with that. I always had a stomach ache. And I was a control freak. I couldn't anticipate what was going to happen in a given situation, so I'd be like, 'Maybe I'm going to get sick' and then I'd be sick," Stewart shared. The Spencer actress’s battle with anxiety was just one aspect of her struggle. She also highlighted her experience with OCD, which can be mentally and emotionally arduous. "As I am getting older, I'm going into my OCD. If things are a mess, I feel like I have lost everything. So I procrastinate by tidying, which is so stupid. I say to myself, 'Just do what you need to do. If you want to write something, if you need to get a thought out, if you need to call someone about something creative, do it now! You don't need to organize your desk first,'" Stewart candidly asserted.

While her mental health struggles may have overpowered her, Stewart has shown exemplary resilience and growth. She realized the constant shift in the dynamics of her anxiety and how she learned to cope with it over time. "I changed, that's the thing - at a certain time point I realised that the fear was death, but I had gone through so much that did not kill me... sorry, I know that sounds dramatic ... I realise the anxiety just ran out. I didn't have the energy to do that anymore," Stewart shared with Elle magazine. Stewart’s sincerity about her mental health struggles serves as a constant reminder that fame and stardom do not discriminate against individuals experiencing anxiety and other mental health issues. Her journey underscores the significance of seeking help, finding coping mechanisms, and accepting that it’s okay not to be okay.

Stewart’s battle also resonates with commoners who may be struggling with similar issues, reminding them that they are not alone in their battles. Her determination and courage in opening up about her experiences help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and inspire others to seek support when required. In a realm where the hunt for perfection often overpowers the significance of mental well-being, Stewart’s candidness is a beacon of hope. Her journey towards self-exploration and emotional well-being is a testimony to the human spirit’s perseverance to overcome even the most challenging hurdles. Stewart is not just a mere actress but also an ideal for those navigating the complexities of new-found fame and mental health.

