Former president Donald Trump launched a midnight all-cap tirade against New York 1st Judicial District Judge Arthur Engoron, accusing him of "lawlessness."

Engoron will render the ruling in the New York civil fraud case, which could result in the former president being prevented from conducting business in the state where he created his real estate empire.

Before the case went to trial, the New York judge upheld the main claim made by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The court determined that Trump and his business had misled banks, insurers, and other parties by inflating and overvaluing their net worth to qualify for favorable loans. AG James wants Trump to be restricted from conducting business in New York and the state to be awarded damages of $370 million.

Probably with that in mind, the former president launched his latest tirade about the injustice and purported lawlessness of it all, first attacking the valuation placed on his opulent Mar-a-Lago home in the civil case, per Raw Story. "Just a small piece of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. New York state Judge Engoron values it at $18,000,000 to help his and racist A.G. James’ corrupt & rigged case against me when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. No jury, no victim, only profits and success. Witch hunt," he wrote in the post.

Moments later, in a separate Truth Social post, the business mogul raged on. "If Judge Engoron is allowed to disregard the complete appellate division victory that we had in June, then the rule of law in New York State, and indeed our country, will never recover. The judge has so disrespected the court of appeals, in that he considers this biggest of all legal events to have never happened, that New York state, and our nation as a whole, cannot allow this terrible wrongdoing to take place," he slammed the judge and his proceedings.

Ending with a version of his MAGA rhetoric, the former president wrote, "This is lawlessness by a judge the likes of which our country has never seen before. A victory is a victory! Let it be. Fight violence on N.Y. Streets, and stop the mass exodus of our people, our businesses, & our wealth out of our once great state, & into other, far more hospitable ones. Make New York State great again!"

On January 11, there will be closing arguments in the highly anticipated trial to determine the fate of the remaining allegations of insurance fraud, conspiracy, and fabricating corporate documents. Engoron will also decide on monetary damages, per Newsweek.

Trump and the other accused parties, including his sons Eric and Donald Jr., refute any misconduct. The former president, who is currently leading the Republican field for the 2024 presidential nomination, has frequently denounced the prosecution as a political witch hunt by James and other Democrats meant to thwart his aspirations of regaining the presidency. In addition, he is fighting four different criminal prosecutions.

