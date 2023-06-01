Margot Robbie Reveals She Refused All Suggestions for Weight Loss for Her $356M Starrer

Margot Robbie reveals that she shut down the idea from the producers of the film The Legend of Tarzan when they urged her to undergo a weight loss journey for her role as Jane Clayton as she put herself first refusing to cave at the request, reported Fandom Wire.

The acclaimed actress is known for her roles in hit films such as Suicide Squad, where she played the lead actress and notorious villain 'Harley Quinn', Babylon, The Wolf of Wall Street, and many other films. She's also set to return to the screen making her appearance in a new and fun avatar in the highly anticipated film of the year - Barbie.

The Australian actress has garnered success through the years after working extremely hard throughout her time as an actress and continues to stun and impress audiences globally with her beauty and charm.

For The Legend of Tarzan, she was explicitly asked to lose weight in order to remain as authentic to the animated adaptation as possible which features Jane as Tarzan's first love. In the animated film, the character is seemingly slender and hence the producers requested Robbie to pour in efforts to lose weight.

However, Robbie strongly disagreed with the request made and was later able to convince her producers that undergoing a weight loss for the film is rather unnecessary and won't go through with it regardless of the circumstance. Since Robbie was filming the 2016 hit film in London, she certainly didn't want to miss out on a classic experience of an English Pub infamously known throughout the world to offer a unique drinking experience.

She added another valid reason as to why she doesn't need to worry about her weight - the film is based in the 19th century and claimed that she was perfect as she was. "It's the 19th century - if she's got a bit of weight on her, it's probably a good thing. I'm not going to look thin just for the sake of it. It was my first time living in London properly and I wanted to try every pub," said Robbie emphasizing her desire to go drinking in the city.

The actress is gearing up for the release of her speculated hit film Barbie in which Robbie plays the protagonist and is joined by a star-studded cast including Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Will Ferell, America Ferrera and many more.

Since the trailer of the film has dropped, it's captured the global attention of not just fans but also celebrities who seem rather excited about the movie which is set to release later in July this year. The trailer of the film features the majority of the cast with a pink aesthetic; a classic Barbie vibe.