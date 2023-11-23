Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, has not only been making waves on the football field but has recently become a centre of attraction for paparazzi due to his budding romance with global pop sensation Taylor Swift. As Swift continues to support the NFL star at his Chiefs’ games, Kelce revealed in an interview with WSJ Magazine that retirement thoughts linger in his mind, pushed by the physical toll of injuries sustained during his football career.

At 34, Kelce has had a prestigious NFL career since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2013. However, the toll of the game, marked by ten surgeries and consistent pain, has nudged him to consider a future without football. In the candid interview, he confessed, “That’s the only thing I’ve never really been open about, The discomfort. The pain. The lingering injuries — the 10 surgeries I’ve had that I still feel every single surgery to this day.”

Also Read: Here's Why Fans Are Convinced That Jason Sudeikis Played 'Cupid' For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cooper Neill

Despite Kelce’s contemplation of retirement, he has maintained impeccable performance standards throughout the current NFL season, rising as the Chief’s leading receiver. His on-field success has not been overpowered by the off-field interest generated by his relationship with Taylor Swift. The Lover singer, who's an ardent supporter, attended four Chief’s games this season, with the team emerging victorious on each occasion.

As per Page Six, making a note on Karma singer, Kelce asserts, “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Also Read: Travis Kelce’s Mom Regrets Her Initial Lackluster Reaction to Taylor Swift: “He Shot for the Stars!”

As per Mirror, in the middle of swirling rumors and media attention, Kelce addressed his relationship with Swift, he exclaimed, “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there, I don't think it feels any different. People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [thing] and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal. I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building."

Retirement is on Travis Kelce's mind. 🧠👀 pic.twitter.com/b9n2v61hXu — theScore (@theScore) November 21, 2023

Also Read: Swifties Believe This Is Taylor Swift’s 'Signature Move' When She First Starts Dating Someone

Kelce’s reflections on retirement coincide with his growing relationship with the I Know Places singer, who has become a constant presence at his games. Despite the scrutiny and attention that Swift faces on a regular basis, Kelce remains supportive and understanding, accepting the hurdles she faces in her daily life.

The twists and turns of Kelce's football career, combined with the unexpected developments in his personal life, make for a captivating narrative. Whether Swift will continue to be his good luck charm on the football field or if retirement beckons sooner than later remains to be seen.

More from Inquisitr

At the Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon, Biden Confuses Taylor Swift for Britney Spears

Travis Kelce Opens Up About His Budding Romance as He Discusses Initial Meet With Taylor Swift