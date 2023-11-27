Britney Spears and her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, are said to be on the verge of finalizing their divorce with newfound amity. The former couple, who filed for divorce in August citing irreconcilable differences, has transitioned from a tumultuous separation to a more amicable state as negotiations near completion, according to sources close to them.

The pop superstar and her ex, an aspiring actor, appear to have overcome the initial communication breakdown. According to TMZ, despite living separately in a Los Angeles high-rise apartment funded by Spears at $10,000 per month, Asghari feels adequately cared for. The impending divorce settlement, which is expected to be in the low six figures, represents a major step forward for both parties.

Communication between Spears and Asghari reportedly stopped early in the divorce process, with both parties relying solely on their legal representatives for interaction. However, The couple appears to have found common ground as they near the finalization of the settlement, and recent reports indicate a more 'cordial' relationship.

Tensions reportedly arose during the early stages of their divorce negotiations, with Asghari considering challenging the prenuptial agreement he and Spears had signed. However, the current state of negotiations appears to have averted any potential conflicts.

Despite the fact that the couple filed for divorce after only one year of marriage, recent reports indicate that their relationship had been strained for some time. According to sources close to the situation, despite not having much direct contact, Spears and Asghari are currently free of any dramatic clashes. Page Six reports that both Spears and Asghari's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment, leaving the true extent of their current communication unclear.

Spears recently surprised fans by posting a photo of a shirtless mystery man, later revealed to be her manager and longtime friend, Cade Hudson, amid the divorce proceedings. On the other hand, Asghari public expressed pride for Britney following the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me. Spears praised Asghari as a "gift from God" and a "good man" in her bestselling book, which she finished before the divorce.

Despite the relatively smooth progress toward a divorce settlement, it's important to recognize the complicated background that brought them to this point. Previous reports suggested marital problems, alleged infidelity, and disagreements over the prenuptial agreement, all of which contributed to the decision to divorce.

Asghari, who filed for divorce in August, has expressed admiration for Spears and emphasized their love and respect for each other on social media. After six years of love and commitment, the divorce marks the end of their journey together. In an Instagram post, Asghari asked for privacy and urged the media and the public to be "kind and thoughtful" during this difficult time.

