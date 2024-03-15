Netizens Think Kris Jenner's Huge, Dislocated Thumb Is a Thing of Nightmares in This Jarring Snap

Kris Jenner is famously known as the momager on The Kardashians. Her vibrant demeanor followed by her bubbly and warm persona, make her one of the most beloved reality television stars. The mother of six often flaunts her amazing ensembles that perfectly complement her toned physique. Whether it’s Gucci or any other brand, Jenner can more than make it look gorgeous. Recently, she looked breathtaking in her silver embellished gown that appeared to have sequins all over. Jenner attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party along with her long-time boyfriend Corey Gamble. While her dress was awe-inspiring, eagle-eyed fans noticed her ‘dislocated thumb’ instead.

Per The U.S. Sun, many critics discussed Jenner’s allegedly oddly-shaped thumb in a now-deleted post on Reddit. Writing, “HER HAND OMG,” a user on the platform prompted a conversation about the shape of her thumb. One person suggested, “That thumb looks dislocated.” Another noticed, “Wtf is up with her thumb?” A third one claimed it looked like a “Thing of nightmares.” Likewise, a dozen other observers were concerned and perplexed about its shape and wondered if she was okay.

Nonetheless, as mentioned earlier, she looked amazing in her get-up for the lavish evening. The mother of six shared a glimpse of her regal night through a carousel on Instagram. Several die-hard reality show fans appeared to be floored by her look and gushed about it in the comment section of her post. Referring to her beau Gamble, one wrote, “A power couple.” Several others exclaimed, “Stunning!” A few others collectively remarked, “Gorgeous!” Another person thought that perhaps Jenner was aging in reverse. The person said, “Aging backward.”

There were, however, a few keen observers who alleged the duo, specifically Gamble, being on Ozempic. The first one asked, “When did Kory get 20 years younger? Take the filters off…” Another one alleged, “Ozempic doing Corey good.” A third one pondered, “Is everyone and the fam using Ozempic?” A fourth one said, “I see y’all put Corey on Ozempic too, looking good.” The post even earned an elated response from Paris Hilton who commented a series of heart-eyed emojis.

Knowing Jenner, she didn’t stop serving looks because she posted yet another carousel of herself in a chic suit. Looking as stylish as ever! Jenner struck some pretty savage poses in her black and white suit. However, this ensemble was an amalgam of designers consisting of Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren, and Dolce and Gabbana.

This post earned responses from her daughter Khloe Kardashian who commented, “You better be a boss!!!” Many others echoed Kardashian’s thoughts. Concerning her thumb, the momager hasn’t remarked about anything being wrong with her thumb nor has she talked about undergoing any sort of procedure. Thus far the mother of six is healthy and flamboyant as ever!