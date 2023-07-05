Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Flaunts Slim Figure On A Boating Trip After Her Split From Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is having the "time of her life" as she flaunts major weight loss following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. In a recent Instagram video, the TLC star showcased her 100-pound weight loss in a chic skintight pink top and sun hat during a Salt Springs Run boating excursion. Giving fans a glimpse into her healthy and adventurous lifestyle, Janelle captioned the post, "Fun day at Salt Springs Run yesterday. I’ve never had the experience of going somewhere, anchoring a boat, and spending the day in and out of the water." She added, "So much fun and so relaxing. I slept so good last night!"

The Plexus wellness ambassador was seen smiling in her selfie video, she also posed with one of her friends on the boat for a picture. The video also showcased vacationers enjoying a swim in the water surrounding their boat. According to the Mirror, fans were happy to see the reality star try out new adventures after her ugly split from ex-husband Kody. One fan wrote, "You look wonderful and happy." While a second fan added, "You look amazing, and so happy!" "I just love seeing you living your best life," penned a third, while a fourth fan said, "You look amazing, and HAPPY looks wonderful on you. Life is good, Janelle. Happy to see you enjoying yours again." A fifth fan exclaimed, "It's wonderful to see you loving your best life. Finally."

One fan even asked, "Is that Salt Springs in Florida??" To which the mother of six responded, "Yes that’s where we were! The whole area is beautiful. One of Florida’s hidden treasures is all these springs everywhere in my opinion." A sixth fan wrote, "That’s pure summer fun!" according to The US Sun.

Sister Wives Christine and Janelle regularly promote their healthy "pink drink" on social media. In November 2022, the US Sun revealed that Janelle had dropped 100 lbs. An inside source had revealed back then, "Janelle has lost a ton of weight. She does not look the same. She's half the size she was. Her numbers have completely changed. She's got to be at least 100 pounds down." The TV personality actively shed her weight through a dedicated set of exercises, a healthy diet, and switching to dietary supplements from Plexus. Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram stories about cooking nutritious meal options including a homemade cauliflower crust pizza. Janelle guided her followers through the entire cooking process and shared that the results had "turned out great!"

While promoting her healthy living last year on Instagram, Janelle captioned her journey, "Progress takes time. The time will pass anyway, and coming from someone who has been in your shoes and tried it all, this was game-changing."

