At mama Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in May, Blue Ivy made her stage debut, performing savage choreography to the song My Power from the upcoming album The Lion King: The Gift. Since then, the 11-year-old has gained a devoted fan following thanks to her thrilling performances with her iconic mother. During a recent performance, Beyoncé could be seen beaming with pride in the background as Blue Ivy was spotted getting emotional as the audience cheered loudly following her dance sequence on stage. Queen Bey could be heard saying, "You go Girl!" while the audience continued to applaud Blue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RnBass (@rnbassmusic)

Also Read: 10 Times Beyoncé Paid Tribute to Jay-Z, Her Husband in Songs and Made Us Fall For Them

As per USA Today, many of the celebs are also turning into Blue fans after witnessing her energetic performance on stage, Kelly Rowland said that she's "very proud" of Blue Ivy. "She works very freaking hard, period," the Lose My Breath singer added. "But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do." As per People, grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson expressed her pride saying, "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better," the Houston native said. "So I'm the proud grandma, always." She continued. "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels. But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Ivy Carter (@blueivycter)

“My beautiful firstborn. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” Beyoncé wrote a gratitude post on Instagram for Blue on May 29. Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy took to stage in Seattle wearing custom Telfar outfits while performing My Power, as per W Magazine, Beyoncé was once famously quoted saying, “This Telfar bag imported. Birkins? Their shit’s in storage.” The mother-daughter duo rocked Telfar logo blood-red outfits, Beyoncé looked stunning in a bodysuit designed with white edging and wide-leg pants. Blue, meanwhile, sported an oversized look, she wore a cold shoulder jersey with track pants. On June 1, Beyoncé shared an exciting video of doing a choreographed number with her daughter, In the clip, she looks over to Blue as she sings her lyrics, "This that bloodline on the frontline, ready for war," and then can be seen adding, "Go Blue!" The mother-daughter duo then breaks into synchronized dance moves as the crowd cheers. "11-year-old Blue doing the choreo of adults looking cool as hell and killing it!! In front of 60k people!!!!" Knowles had captioned the Instagram video.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Beyonce Shares Rare Pic With Mom Tina and Dad Mathew Knowles Celebrating Her Birthday: "Grateful For Joy"

Grandmother Tina Knowles had also posted a London moment to celebrate Ivy's fourth appearance on the Renaissance tour. "4 Shows sic down for Blue Ivy and killing it even more! Get it Baby and I like the hairstyle changes too," the proud grandma had written while referencing Blue's braided 'do. As per People, at the 2022 Academy Awards, Blue Ivy made a fleeting entrance during her mother's opening performance. In Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, Ivy's likeness did show up on screen.

More from Inquisitr

Beyoncé's Special Thanks to ‘Incomparable’ Diana Ross for Birthday Surprise at LA Show

Beyonce Once Revealed Why ‘Homecoming’ Was One of Her ‘Hardest Jobs’: “Go Beyond Great to Legendary”