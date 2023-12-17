6 'Bravo Stars' Who Openly Talked About The Weight Loss Drug Ozempic

6 Stars Who Shared Their Thoughts On The Weight Loss Drug Ozempic

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mario Tama

Also Read: 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Asks Castmate About Dating Women Amid Morgan Wade Romance Rumors

Hollywood's buzzing with the latest sensation, Ozempic. It is a drug that works by collaborating with the brain, curbing food cravings, giving you the feeling of fullness, and regulating the body's fat storage and sugar utilization. However, its rise isn't without its concerns, as some individuals, despite not needing it medically, are turning to Ozempic to have a slimmer figure. The drug even found its way into the spotlight when Jimmy Kimmel cracked a now-infamous joke about it during the 95th Academy Awards, playfully musing if Ozempic could be the secret behind the dazzling appearances of Hollywood's elite. Meanwhile, several Bravo celebrities have openly shared their experiences and thoughts on Ozempic.

1. Brittany Cartwright

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gabe Ginsberg

Cartwright has firmly rejected the rumors connecting her to the use of Ozempic for weight management. The former Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram, sharing a sequence of photos that started with a mirror selfie, donning a t-shirt and shorts. In the comments, numerous followers leveled accusations about her potential use of Ozempic. A user commented, “Omg Ozempic." Another user said, “I’m thinking it’s photoshop. She looks much thinner in the picture on the left than she does on the right and the picture on the right is a very recent picture.” In the midst of it all, the reality TV personality tried to dispel the ongoing rumors. She said, "It’s actually the .5 zoom on the iPhone camera lol."

Also Read: This Is How ‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards and Singer Morgan Wade Met for the First Time

2. Crystal Kung Minkoff

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tiffany Rose

Also Read: 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Urges Co-Star Sutton Stracke to ‘Quit’ Asking About Her Household

Minkoff stayed honest discussing the Ozempic trend, revealing her stand on whether she'd ever tried giving it a shot. "Of course, I've thought about it, but it's not a good place for me, personally, for my recovery," she said. "From someone who has struggled their whole life, I've always looked for things to fix it for me," she further added. Yet, she realized that it wasn't beneficial for her, especially while she was in the process of recovering from an eating disorder. "I've never judged or looked down on anyone that finds different avenues for weight loss. I would be lying if I said I haven't thought about it. And then I have to check myself if that's right for my recovery and I'm in a very specific situation," she said while taking the conversation further.

3. Golnesa Gharachedaghi

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Randy Shropshire

The Bravo personality took to Instagram with a detailed video, engaging with fans' inquiries regarding her weight loss journey since taking Ozempic. In her discussion, she disclosed that she weighed 138 pounds when she initiated the semaglutide shots, eventually reaching 110 pounds. Surprisingly, she shed a bit more weight than she had initially expected. "I decided I'm only gonna weigh myself on the days of my injections just to document it. And on April 30, I got on the scale and I saw 111 lbs. That's when I knew, it's time to cut back. That's when I started cutting down on units and going backward and backward until finally now, I'm just on maintenance," she said. Gharachedaghi also mentioned that she hasn't been through the side effects known as the "Ozempic face" or the "Ozempic butt."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jon Kopaloff

Richards has clarified the speculations surrounding her reported use of the diabetes drug Ozempic for her weight loss. Reports from Page Six indicate that she's been proudly displaying her abs and slimmer physique lately, attributing her remarkable transformation to a shift in lifestyle rather than any medication. “I’m not on any weight loss drug. If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it,” she said. "I'm working so hard and I wanted to be a positive role model or an inspiration to people that have had kids and are my age and show that you can get in shape," she further added.

5. Scheana Shay

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Amanda Edwards

Shay delved into the toll that stress has taken on her health. In August this year, the actress shared how some individuals had questioned whether she was using a weight-loss medication, to which she reaffirmed that she wasn't. “Wouldn’t do it. Not for me. I have other friends who — I don’t want to name names — who have made some jokes about it like, ‘Well, after my next baby I’ll just get on Ozempic.’ And I am like, ‘I don’t think that is what it’s there for?'," she said. Moreover, she disclosed that following the birth of her baby, she didn't adhere to any particular diet but instead focused on maintaining her fitness routine through consistent workouts.

6. Sutton Stracke

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Momodu Mansaray

Stracke responded to allegations linking her to the use of Ozempic and concerns about her slender appearance. As per OK! Magazine, fans have observed Stracke's noticeably slimmer physique throughout The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 13, prompting speculation regarding the use of Ozempic. However, she denied the rumors by stating, “So fun. Thanks for having me! No Covid, not on Ozempic, I do eat!” She appears quite open in addressing the concerns regarding her weight and the differences in her appearance from before to now.

More from Inquisitr

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Says Sutton Stracke ‘Trying to Get Attention’ by Slandering Their Friendship

Mauricio Umansky Won’t Watch The ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Amid Separation: 'It Will Only Create More Noise'