Donald Trump Owns These 6 Lavish $2 Million Worth of Cars Which He Cannot Drive

Donald Trump's $2 Million Car Collection

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Former President Donald Trump has long been a figure of interest, both in politics and beyond. While much has been said about his time in office, his business ventures, and his political endeavors, one aspect of his life that frequently goes unnoticed is his extraordinary car collection. From luxury automobiles to iconic classics and even a gold motorcycle, Trump's automotive obsession provides a unique insight into the man behind the headlines. Let's take a look at Trump's $2 million car collection and the stories behind some of his most prized possessions.

1. Rolls-Royce

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Wintrow

Rolls-Royce, one of the most recognizable names in the world of luxury automobiles, has a special place in Trump's heart. His car collection includes not one, but two Rolls-Royces: a 1956 Silver Cloud and a 2010 Phantom. These vehicles are intended for rear-seat passengers, making them an appropriate choice for a former president who is no longer permitted to drive on public roads.

The 1956 Silver Cloud is a classic, with values ranging from GBP 20,000 to GBP 90,000 in today's classic car market, depending on condition and history. Meanwhile, the Phantom provides unrivaled comfort and luxury, with features such as a pothole-spotting camera that helps the suspension adapt to road imperfections in real-time, ensuring an exceptionally smooth ride, per Car and Driver.

2. McLaren Mercedes SLR

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal

Mercedes-Benz and McLaren Automotive collaborated in 2003 to create the stunning McLaren Mercedes SLR. The supercharged V8 engine in this grand tourer produced an impressive 617 horsepower, making it a true performance powerhouse, reports Supercar Blondie. While Trump may no longer use this car, it remains a remarkable piece in his collection, reflecting his preference for high-performance vehicles. The car has an "engine that produces a maximum power of 626 PS at 6500 rpm and a maximum torque of 780 Nm at 3250 - 5000 rpm," per Ultimate Specs. "The power is transmitted to the road by the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) with a 5-speed automatic gearbox."

3. Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Trump's collection once included a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster. This Italian supercar is well-known for its thrilling performance and distinctive design. Trump's Diablo was sold for $460,000 and has undergone a few ownership changes since then. Some subsequent owners have even customized the vehicle with Trump-related touches, such as a one-of-a-kind exterior badge bearing his name, as shared by Stephen Goldasz with Insider.

4. Tesla Roadster

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Weeks

Trump's collection also includes an all-electric Tesla Roadster. "While the Tesla Roadster is a sporty model, it is also a fully electric zero-emission vehicle. A ‘green’ car like this then seems an unlikely fit for a politician who is widely known to be a climate skeptic," Goldasz told Insider. "It’s also difficult (or hilarious, depending on your point of view) to picture Trump’s large six-foot-two body squeezing into the compact, low-slung Roadster, especially since it’s related to the famously dinky Lotus Elise."

5. Cadillac Allante

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Cadillac, which has a strong connection to American luxury, has also found a place in Trump's collection. Over the years, he had more than one model from the brand. "He even had a pair of special edition Cadillac limousines named after him, known as the Trump Executive Series," Goldasz said. Another includes the Allante, a convertible V8 which "prioritised style over driving dynamics." "According to Trump, Cadillac gave an Allante to him as a gift, and it was painted in [his] favorite color, gold."

6. 24 Karat Gold Chopper

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Rounding out his car collection, Trump's last vehicle is not a car but a 24K Gold Chopper. Paul Teutul Sr. from American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior created this custom motorcycle in 2012. It is one of the most luxurious and noticeable motorcycles in the country, with actual gold parts and Trump's name engraved in the piece.

While many people wish to have a car collection like Trump's, he is unable to drive his expensive vehicles due to the Former Presidents Act of 1958. Former presidents are prohibited from driving on public property under this law, ensuring their safety and security after leaving office. They not only lose the right to drive after leaving the White House but they are also barred from going anywhere alone, despite receiving lifelong Secret Service protection, reports The Sun.

