King Charles Would be Devastated if This Relative of Kate Middleton Spills Any Royal Secrets

King Charles's cancer diagnosis has sent shockwaves across the world with many concerned citizens extending their regards for a speedy recovery. After his sons: Prince Harry and Prince William dropped by, many were worried about the extent of his illness. Nonetheless, the King has been making regular appearances in public under strict conditions. However, a royal expert issued a strong warning that his condition might worsen if his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s uncle were to spill a few royal secrets in Celebrity Big Brother per reports obtained by The U.S Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jane Barlow

Gary Goldsmith is better known as Middleton’s beloved uncle. However, his fame is set to soar even further with his appearance on the aforementioned show. Goldsmith is set to share his insights about the matter with millions of viewers and fans of the show.

#KateMiddleton and the Royals might've thought a glimpse of her post-hospitalization would tamper down any speculation or theories about her -- but they were dead wrong.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/yBs2ZS18r5 pic.twitter.com/vp2vrcQvzI — TMZ (@TMZ) March 6, 2024

However, as exciting as this marvelous opportunity sounds for him, it comes with an attached worry per a royal expert. The reason for this comes after he shared his earnest desire to hope Middleton would tune into the show. Not to mention that Middleton is currently recovering after she was revealed to have undergone a planned abdominal surgery.

Image Source: ITV

Circling back, Middleotn’s uncle claimed that regardless of whether or not the Princess of Wales would be watching, his sister and mother would be “anxiously watching” him dazzle on the show. Speaking to the publication, royal expert, Angela Levin claimed that his appearance on the show could potentially impact Charles. She alleged, “He’s going to be a bit vulnerable, he’s on medication.”

King Charles pictured arriving At Clarence House as he continues to have treatment for his cancer diagnosis keep fighting KCIII we and your family love you #KingCharles #KingCharlesIII pic.twitter.com/92dhFYNH1a — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) March 5, 2024

Levin emphasized the monarch’s sensitive medical condition while highlighting his treatment from the finest medical experts in London. Nonetheless, she claimed he’d feel terribly ‘sorry’ for Middleton should any more royal secrets be shared from whichever source. Levin even noted the possibility of Charles getting upset over Middleton being hurt. The expert claimed Goldsmith might end up even ‘saying something he shouldn’t.’’

The expert suggested: “People who don’t believe in the monarchy will say ‘That’s why we don’t want a monarchy - get rid of the monarchy.” Furthermore, Levin pointed out Goldsmith’s lack of experience on a reality show or rather doesn’t understand the concept of how ‘television cameras work.’ Levin said, “He has no experience of how to behave with television cameras around - running day and night.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Parsons

Additionally, the expert believes that Goldsmith might end up being an embarrassment to Middleton’s family. Again, as mentioned earlier, Middleton’s reaction should such a scenario occur, would impact Charles. Levin exclaimed, “He’s hugely embarrassing. He brings down the face of the family.”

Lastly, the expert commented on the timing of Goldsmith’s appearance on the show - Middleton’s recovery stage. Calling him a ‘monster’ she said, “Knowing that she’s not well is disgraceful beyond belief. She’s still not well and even if she was well, he knows how embarrassed she would be.”