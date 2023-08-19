Kendall Jenner Talks About 'Attracting' and "Not Chasing" Her Desires

Kendall Jenner believes in positive affirmations and 'attracts' what is best for her from the universe. In a recent exclusive Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign behind-the-scenes video with ENews, the Hulu star revealed her secret to 'manifest' anything one desires. "I don't chase, I attract. What's meant for me will simply find me." Kendall resonated with the universal belief of 'being grateful and keeping a positive mindset' to make all dreams and wishes come true. The former Victoria's Secret supermodel also said that she is "extremely grateful and feels very lucky and blessed to be in the position."

Also Read: It's Official, Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Pack on The PDA at Drake’s ‘It’s All a Blur’ Concert

Kendall went on to reveal her favorite cities for epic nights out, "I love Mykonos, I haven't been in years, but I've had some great nights there. I love New York, some great nights there as well. "I'm a lucky gal, I've had some pretty fun nights all over the world, so it's a hard choice." The 27-year-old also shared which is the one musical instrument she aims to learn in the future, is "Saxophone". The KUWTK alum appears in the latest shoot for the minimalist line of the fashion brand along with BTS' Jungkook, Blackpink's Jennie Kim, Kid Cudi, and Alexa Demie. The Calvin Klein brand ambassador exclusively told People, “I love adding a feminine touch to masculine pieces. Calvin Klein delivered precisely that in this campaign.” She added about the ad which was shot by famed photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kendall started modeling for the Haute brand in 2015 and has starred in multiple ad campaigns including the one shot alongside her four famous sisters, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian. As per People, in July, Kendall sizzled in a risqué photo shoot for Calvin Klein, and the model shared several snaps on Instagram. She wore a classic denim outfit, blue stretch jeans, and a trucker jeans jacket, which showcased her toned physique and also gave a hint of sideboob. Kendall simply tagged the brand and captioned the image - "#mycalvins."

Speaking with Elle about her recent campaign and also her 10 years of association with the brand, Kendall said, "Calvin Klein is such an iconic brand to get to work with. I think seeing familiar faces on set is always so amazing. I love everyone in this campaign—Calvin Klein always does an amazing job at picking a diverse group of talent with different perspectives, and this time it’s the same. Alexa Demie, Kid Cudi, Jennie, and Jung Kook all bring their personal style to the table."

Also Read: Check Out Superfit Divas Jennifer Aniston, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's Impressive Home Gyms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

The supermodel also revealed that her most comfortable outfit for the day is jeans, "When I’m wearing what I’m most comfortable in a great pair of jeans and a tee." Talking about her passion for fashion, she said, "I am always willing to take a risk." Setting the stage for fall fashion, Kendall shared her favorite go-to outfit, "A versatile pair of jeans is a must for every season, especially fall. Typically, my go-to for the barn, meeting friends, or going to work is a great pair of denim."

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Shares a Peek Into the Stunning Mediterranean Backyard With Chic Patio in Her $9M Mansion

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner Says She Was "Violated" by Aggressive Paparazzi, Shot Invasive Photo of Hers

Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Enjoy Romantic Vacation In Idaho As Their Relation Gets "Super Serious"