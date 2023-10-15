Top 10 Secrets of Jimmy Fallon That He Wants To Keep Hidden

Top 10 Secrets Jimmy Fallon Doesn't Talk About On His Show:

Jimmy Fallon is known for his humorous demeanor, spontaneity, and skill to keep an audience engaged and entertained. His role as host of his show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has further propelled his fame and proven to be an incredible platform to showcase his masterful skills as a comedian and entertainer. On-screen Fallon is known for the qualities mentioned earlier and the lively conversations he has with all the major names in the entertainment industry who’ve appeared on the show. But, off-screen he’s allegedly known to be a completely different person. Take a look at the ten things Fallon won't discuss on his show:

1. He Sometimes Freezes Up Amid Conversations

The Boss Baby voice actor is often quite vibrant and passionate when engaged in an active conversation on air. It’s very rare to see him falter during such a moment given he’s known to be quite thorough during the rehearsal of the show. But, Fallon sometimes allegedly doesn’t always know how to respond. For instance, during a 2017 interview with rapper Cardi B, the host was found to be at a loss of words for almost the entire segment of the show. However, as per Page Six, he revealed that instead of being flustered he was simply “having fun.”

2. That He Has Ended Up With Peculiar Injuries

Another infamous factoid about Fallon is his alleged record of procuring some rather unusual injuries. The time he reportedly severed a finger in 2015 was one of the most eerie incidents that ended up with him being in the ICU for 10 days. Fallon told sources that he had tripped in the kitchen and fallen on a braided rug which resulted in a ring avulsion - his finger ended up severed. Apart from this, he's also ended up with a chipped tooth while attempting to open a bottle of sour cream.

3. He is Nonchalant in Causing Offense with His Statements

A notable quality that fans admire is the authenticity he portrays on screen pertaining to his personality. The host seldom hides his ability to be “truly himself” and often says what he honestly feels when countered with a question or a statement. Although he’s cautious about his thoughts on political affairs, he doesn’t mind if he’s offending some big celebs from the entertainment world. He doesn’t mince his words and even if he does add a bit of humor in his sentences, they’re usually curt and blunt.

4. He Denies Having This "Vice"

Fallon is in general a carefree person who loves to have fun and appears to really enjoy living in the moment. But perhaps, he has reportedly been having a little too much fun. As per the New York Times, Fallon is known to be involved in excessive partying almost regularly. But has repeatedly denied any such allegations and claimed that he wouldn't be able to hold a day job if he'd "do it every day." He told the publication at the time, "If we're doing this, we're going to do it right. There will be a day when we can allow ourselves to be tired. I don't know when it is, but it can't be now."

5. He's Allegedly a Party Animal

As mentioned earlier, Fallon apparently loves to attend parties fueled with some good music and other festivities that follow at such an event. Rumors of his possible vice have even NBC executives concerned. A bartender who was reportedly a witness to Fallon's behavior amid a soiree told the New York Post in 2015 that "He's a mess," and further claimed that everything about his supposed "problem" was true. Former cast mate from Saturday Night Live, Horatio Sanz had also commented on his "wild" nature. Sanz confessed to Vulture that Fallon was "super functional" whenever he was at a party.

6. He's Goten into A Bar Fight

It's very hard to imagine someone like Fallon getting into any form of conflict given he's usually a deemed peacemaker. But there was a time when he was involved in a bar fight, and this is something he's never actually addressed. Sanz opened up to Vulture and claimed that Fallon has a history of getting into minor heated tiffs at a bar or party. This came after a person on X, formerly Twitter had tweeted a picture of Fallon engaged in such a moment. The tweet read, "Fallon just got in a 'tiff' at Niagara Bar. Go NYC." But as per sources, even though that was a "hostile environment" Fallon was not an "aggressor" but instead was somehow caught up in it.

7. His Marriage is Hanging By a Thread

Fallon is happily married to his wife Nancy Juvonen, the two tied the knot way back in December 2007 and have been inseparable since. He often attends major red carpet event alongside his beautiful significant other who have been married for nearly 2 decades now. While it doesn't seem that there's something going wrong between them, sources have been making claims that their relationship practically hanging on by a thread. Multiple sources allege that Fallon's "excessive partying" contributes to the strain in their relationship. The host has a very hectic schedule given his enormous success and other engagements which make it difficult for him to be home as often as he'd like to. This is also an alleged problem that sources believe is furthering trouble in Paradise.

8. Jimmy Fallon Has Always Been a Class Clown

It's no surprise that Fallon has had an impressive funny bone in him since the time he was young. The host of SNL has never actually addressed his time from high school perhaps because he wanted to maintain a form of privacy. But his ninth-grade Math teacher, Vice Principal, and Dean of Students couldn't help but gush about their possibly favorite student. The three of them reportedly showed up to a recording of his show around February 2014 as they desired to catch a glimpse of him doing his thing on air. His math teacher Mike Miller revealed with pride, "He was the class clown, there's no doubt about it. He could crack the whole class up in the middle of the lesson."

9. He's Practiced a 'Fake Laugh'

Fallon has often been in the hot seat for possibly "faking his laughter" during some moments on his show. Given he's a professional comedian, the talk show host seems to understand the ethos of what makes a joke good or the dynamics of something being considered funny. Critics have often slammed him in the past for "forcing a laugh" when a joke made by his esteemed guest or guests isn't actually humorous. In fact, there was a video featuring Fallon and La La Land star Ryan Gosling that surfaced that claims to have captured Fallon in the aforementioned moment.

10. The Reality of his Show's Ratings

Fallon is one of the most gifted and incredible comedians and hosts among the many pioneers in the field today. He's truly beloved by all who've been privileged to briefly meet with him on his show. But, it appears that his show hasn't been doing that great in recent years. As per reports, the famous show hosted by him has been receiving comparatively low ratings and viewership. This may be due to a plethora of reasons. Numerous sources believe that perhaps it has something to do with his partying while others have claimed that it's possibly due to an interview with former President Donald Trump that involved Fallon tousling his hair playfully.

