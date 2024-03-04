Kourtney Kardashian ‘Offered Millions’ To Ex Scott Disick to Stay Away From Their Kids

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 2, 2023. It has since been updated.

Kourtney Kardashian has made several shocking charges against former bodyguard but this particular one had the complicated relationships between Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and their three children take a new turn. Disick was allegedly promised a large sum of money to refrain from seeing his own children, according to Mark Behar, who worked closely with the Kardashian family.

Since Travis Barker entered the picture, Disick's role in Kourtney's life has become notably different. Sources close to the situation reveal that Disick has expressed concerns about losing his connection to the Kardashian family as Kourtney is about to embark on motherhood with her new partner, per The Things.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have allegedly played a role in what Mark Behar claims is an attempt to sideline Disick from both family and media events. The bodyguard goes even further, suggesting that Disick was tempted by a financial incentive to give up his rights to visit his children.

In Touch's exclusive interview with Mark Behar alleges that Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian offered Disick the chance to sign away his right to see his own children in exchange for millions of dollars. They also allegedly pressured Scott to skip family gatherings and public appearances.

“He said they both are trying to push him out of the family circle, to never show up at family and media events that the family has and even offered to pay him millions if he signed an agreement that would give up his rights to also visit his kids!” Behar said. He further described Scott's response as one of rejection of the offer. “He of course said ‘F–k that’ and was asking me for advice,” Behar said about the supposed conversation he had with Disick.

Since Travis Barker's arrival, the complicated relationship between Disick and Kourtney has attracted a lot of attention. Episodes of their reality show have highlighted their rapport. Disick has been candid about his anxieties about being excluded from the Kardashian family, which has made it clear that he worries about his position within it. He apparently suffered an emotional blow when he didn't receive an invitation to Kourtney and Barker's wedding, which raised questions about how he was feeling.

The source told People earlier, "It's been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming." They added, "He was always accepted by the family, even at his absolute lows, and now he can't even come to one of the biggest events of the family. He's not handling it well."

Disick's bond with his three children persists despite the difficulties in his relationship with Kourtney and the Kardashian family. He is frequently seen sharing heartwarming moments with his children in his social media posts.