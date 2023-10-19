Reality star Kim Kardashian is often observed to have a great relationship with her four children whom she co-parents with ex-husband Kanye West. Although she’s part of The Kardashians, Kim is actually very reserved when it comes to the privacy of her children and does her best to keep them out of the limelight. Even in public, she ensures her kids aren’t as exposed to paparazzi.

When it comes to the relationship she has with them, Kim’s bond with her oldest daughter North is often looked into. The two have a dedicated TikTok account whose content is solely managed by Kim herself.

According to The Sun, in the newest episode of The Kardashians, it appears that Kim and North don’t always see eye to eye on matters. The episode featured a conversation between Kim and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. The two were having a peaceful discussion about motherhood when Kim shared a few moments from the journey she’s on with her kids.

The SKIMS pioneer began by talking about her 7-year-old son Saint’s most recent adventure with his friends. Kim mentioned that she wanted to whisk them away to England since soccer season is set to begin. She also expresses her happiness about being a “sports mom”, encouraging her kids at a sport of their choice. As she went on to praise her son, an inspired and awestruck Kylie asked for Kim’s advice once her son Aire got a little older.

The conversation then cut to a confessional featuring Kim and her thoughts concerning 10-year-old, North. Although Kim is a devoted mom to North, there are times that she feels her daughter is “difficult”. She then sheds light on a possible incident that occurred with her featuring North. “I love my girls, but a girl who steals your clothes has an attitude, you know?” beckoned Kim as she recalled the memory.

Based on this, it’s pretty much clear how much North truly admires her mother and wants to perhaps be a woman like her. Like Mommy Kim, North has a great sense of fashion and often coordinates with her. Given Kim’s connections to brands like Dior, Channel, Louis Vuitton, and more, it's only natural that her kids are also dressed in the best. In addition, it seems that North enjoys twinning with her mother occasionally.

For instance, in a recent Instagram Post, the beauty mogul posted a carousel featuring moments from her sister Kourtney’s baby shower. One of the pictures among the many beautiful memories captured, featured the mother-daughter duo looking stylish. Their outfits screamed of panache influenced by elegance.

Kim sported a beige buttoned-up top with black borders accompanied by a black leather mini-skirt. She completed the outfit with a pair of similar-hued high heels and a quilt-patterned Channel bag. North donned a similar ensemble except in her case, she styled herself with black high-rise boots and a hot pink top with a bag same as her mother.

