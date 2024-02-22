Piers Morgan Rants Against Prince Harry & Meghan Markle for ‘Relentless, One-Way’ Attack on Monarchy

Piers Morgan targeted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his most recent tirade, criticizing them for their harsh criticism of the Royal Family.

Following reported internal disputes with Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to America. The pair has faced criticism from several royalists, including Morgan after they produced a docuseries titled Harry and Meghan, that included intimate details about their time as members of the royal family, per The Mirror. Harry discussed the disintegration of his relationship with his brother Prince William in the shocking series, in which he also criticized his father, King Charles.

Piers Morgan needs to STFU immediately. He acts like he’s part of the damn royal family where his ass will be considered a commoner amongst them. Piers will never be accepted, because he lacks class and decorum. Whereas Harry and Meghan will keep their titles. Period. pic.twitter.com/NEArtVHvnz — The Chanteezy Is Real ♉️ (@iamchanteezy) February 20, 2024

"The Prince of Wales is now facing up to the massive responsibility that awaits him as Britain’s next head of state. But his brother has gone out of his way to shatter his reputation. Why on earth would he want to reconcile? This has been a relentless, one-way attack," Morgan blasted the couple in an editorial he wrote on TalkTV.

There have been rumors that Harry might be open to returning to the throne "part-time" following his father's cancer diagnosis. Piers thinks the Duke of Sussex would not be taken seriously, though. "Can anybody really take Harry seriously as counselor of state; shouldering the burden of a thousand years of history as Britain’s representative across the world?" Morgan raged against the Duke of Sussex.

He wrote of Harry, "In a typically irritating Millennial missive, Harry has offered a “hybrid working” model. The regal equivalent of meeting on Zoom in your underpants. All very valiant, Harry, but there’s one big problem: Nobody wants you!"

He continued his tirade, referencing something the Queen had allegedly said before her passing, "They can't be half in, half out. And they're out. They sold their royal souls for a life as reality stars; trading every private cough and splutter for cash," Piers hit out.

NO! I DO think Piers Morgan should be up before the courts to answer for enabling phone hacking crimes against Harry & others & subsequently be banished from public life 👌 — MichelleF 🇬🇧🇸🇪🇮🇹 (@MichelleFattoru) February 20, 2024

In the same editorial, Morgan lashed out at Harry and stated that it's a good thing that Prince William hasn't reconciled with him. "Across 416 pages of pure poison, the Prince of Privacy revealed toe-curling details about excruciating and deeply personal disputes with his family, including this one about his brother," Morgan slammed the memoir Spare Prince Harry wrote, detailing his childhood and growing up in the royal family. In the book, he's made several references to his relationship with his elder brother.

Morgan also took aim at the appearances Harry has had on television as he's called upon by news outlets. He wrote, "As the global media he supposedly loathes gorged on the red meat he’d tossed them, Harry did precisely what any dignified member of Britain’s proudest institution would never do - he toured the TV studios, with lurid tidbits for clapping seals. Was that befitting of a royal?"