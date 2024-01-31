Here's How Victoria Beckham Really Felt After Releasing ‘Beckham’ Docuseries

Victoria Beckham, the renowned Spice Girl turned fashion designer, spoke candidly to the Financial Times on January 26 about the release of the Netflix docuseries Beckham. The four-part documentary, which premiered in October 2023, provided an intimate glimpse into the life of Victoria and her husband, David Beckham.

Victoria, 49, explained that the documentary was a break from her typical controlled filming method. "It was quite liberating," she explained. Unlike her earlier work, which centered on her, Beckham moved the focus to David, 48. Victoria took a more relaxed approach, giving viewers a raw and uncensored look into their lives.She said during the interview, "I was very mindful that usually when I did my filming, I would be controlling. But this was very much about David, and so I took the approach of, I’m just going to be very easy‑going here."

The docuseries delves into the highs and lows of the Beckham marriage, with both Victoria and David discussing the difficulties they endured, including infidelity claims that shook their relationship. Victoria openly admitted, "It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life." The couple discussed the impact of tabloid persecution in the late 1990s and 2000s, sharing a reminder of the struggles they endured.

Moving to Spain to be closer to David during his Real Madrid career was a particularly difficult time for the couple. Victoria discussed the hardship of feeling lonely and the pressure it imposed on their relationship. Despite the difficulties, both underlined their dedication to each other and their families.

Victoria Beckham Says Recent 'Beckham' Docuseries Felt 'Quite Liberating' https://t.co/KFjnwHmvD1 — People (@people) January 28, 2024

The Financial Times article underlined the documentary's good reception, with fans contacting Victoria to express their admiration for the series. The Beckhams, who had previously faced tabloid scrutiny and public mistrust, found the docuseries to be a cathartic experience, humanizing their image and maybe bringing an end to a lengthy public rehabilitation process.

Victoria described how people approached her on the street and expressed admiration for the documentary. Notes asking for forgiveness were put on her windshield, showing a shift in public view. The interview focused on the couple's transition from imposing figures to more approachable figures, indicating a shift in public sentiment.

Before I forget… #DavidBeckham and I filmed a little something for the Hockey Bowl. We can’t wait for you to see it!! Oh, and Jessica Aniston is going to be in it too!! Kisses xx#JenniferAniston @UberEats #ad pic.twitter.com/PEN5nAIk9m — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) January 30, 2024

In a recent lighthearted twist, the Beckhams will feature in an Uber Eats commercial during the Super Bowl, per People. The teaser, inspired by a popular moment from their Netflix documentary, shows the pair joking about their forthcoming ad spot. Victoria, wearing a t-shirt that reads "My dad had a Rolls-Royce," tells viewers about the campaign, with David jokingly encouraging her to "be honest."

The teaser highlights the couple's dynamic and amusing connection. It also refers to a t-shirt Victoria designed based on a scene from the documentary, tying their public personalities to their business pursuits.