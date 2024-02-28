Kim Kardashian In a Mugler Corset Sparks Concern Among Fans About her 'Displaced Organs'

Kim Kardashian is one of the most established fashion icons in the world! Her penchant for style and panache is exhibited in her usual aesthetic whether it’s a random appearance in public, a sweet date night, or throwing together a decadent Met Gala ensemble. Kardashian can more than certainly rise to the occasion.

Additionally, her desire to switch to a healthier and more physically fit lifestyle has enabled her to sport a great physique. However, could it be that her fitness routines are too intense? A recent post of hers in a silk corset has fans concerned over her possibly ‘displacing her organs.’

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Marsland

As noted by The U.S. Sun, Kardashian shared a minor carousel of herself flaunting a stunning and elegant white Mugler corset. She was photographed amid a rustic white and gold accented room with hues of red and green on the floor. Behind her sat a cushioned taupe chair right next to a wooden cabinet.

It appeared that she was trying a bunch of other outfits too, as there was a series of different costumes hanging on a gold-colored rack. The Kardashians star’s corset appeared to have a plunge neck adding more depth to her attire. She captioned the post with a dove emoji writing, “Mugler.”

Previously per The Daily Mail UK, fans have been worried about the drastic weight Kardashian lost. Nevertheless, even though Kardashian looked breathtaking, her followers couldn’t help but be concerned once more about her waistline.

One astonished person noted, “Her organs are displaced. So cruel to the human.” Another user explained the sharp outline of Kardashian’s outfit saying, “It’s the shape of her outfit.” One user appeared taken back and said, “Looks freakish. Not human.”

A fourth user thought it was ‘strangely’ shaped and said, “What a strange shape.” A final one suggested, “Girl look like she’s missing a couple [of] ribs lol.” Lately, the reality star’s shrinking waistline has sparked concern amongst her fandom. Regardless of the critiques, Kardashian continues to venture on her fitness journey and appears happier than ever.

While many thought otherwise of her luxe clothing, she had a cluster of fans who gushed about how savage she looked! One elated person took note of her no makeup look saying, “Kimberly your natural face is serving!"

A second person added, “Gorgeous as always.” Another person claimed she was the ‘most beautiful’ woman saying, “Kim, you are the most beautiful woman in this world. I love you.” Fans weren’t the only ones who were gaga for the reality star's recent post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bellocqimages

Her sister Khloe Kardashian was also quick to comment on Kardashian’s post with a surprised note, “Oh Damn.” Furthermore, even Roar singer, Katy Perry couldn’t help but mention how amazing she looked! Perry wrote, “Fresh.” Likewise, many were blown away by her brief photo shoot in the Mugler corset. Kardashian has been serving some pretty fire looks thus far in the year. More is yet to come, and fans are here for it!