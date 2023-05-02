Here's looking at the Best Dressed Stars From the 2023 Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala showcased some brilliant outfits in honor of the legendary fashion designer, the late Karl Lagerfeld, with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." There was a sea of all-white ensembles on the Met steps as celebrities expressed their best fashion statements on the red carpet. A vast majority of guests chose black or white, which was the designer's preferred color palette. The celebrities also turned up in designer outfits comprising of tweed, pearls, chains and camellias — all signature styles of the house of Chanel, for which the iconic German designer created from 1983 up until his death in 2019, reports Page Six. Here are the top best-dressed stars that dazzled the red carpet on one of the largest fashion nights.

1. Gisele Bündchen

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Gisele Bündchen looked like a dream as she arrived solo for the event after her first appearance in 2006 and since her divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel chose to wear a vintage Chanel which she previously wore in an editorial for Karl Lagerfeld in 2007. “It is vintage Chanel,” Bündchen told Vogue on the red carpet. “I wore this dress in 2006 or 2007 in an editorial with him. I wore the same dress. So when I was picking a dress I was like, ‘Which dress is going to be the dress?’ And I thought, ‘This is the one.’”

2. Nicole Kidman

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Nicole Kidman honored the night's theme to perfection on the red carpet by wearing an archival, Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel Haute Couture gown from 2004. She had previously worn the dress in an iconic Chanel No. 5 commercial from the same year, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

3. Bad Bunny

Image Source: GettyImage| Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Bad Bunny debuted his second Met Gala appearance wearing a custom Jacquemus tweed suit. As noted by Billboard, the all-white suit-and-tie was stylishly designed with an open back and a lengthy floral cape train. The Tití Me Preguntó singer complemented the outfit with a slicked-back hairdo.

4. Dua Lipa

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The co-host of the fashion event, Dua Lipa became the first celebrity to wear Tiffany & Co.’s new Legendary diamond, which is set on the label’s Lucida Star necklace. The 100-carat white Legendary diamond pays homage to the shape of the iconic yellow Tiffany diamond. The One Kiss singer wore a white and black tweed ballgown from Chanel, an identical design to the one Claudia Schiffer wore for the fall 1992 couture collection.

5. Kristen Stewart

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The Oscar nominee, Kristen Stewart chose to keep things minimal with a classic Chanel black-and-white suit that showcased a cropped blazer featuring a contrasting black collar. She layered the look like a mini vest and paired it with tailored black trousers. According to People, Stewart also wore a tie that doubled as a bow and featured a mini Chanel logo. She accessorized the outfit with two-toned loafers and a buckled belt by Chanel.

6. Naomi Campbell

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Supermodel Naomi Campbell stunned in an iconic archival look inspired by the Indian sari from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2010 couture collection. The salmon pink silky outfit was draped over a metallic blouse with silver embroidered trimmings embellishing the bodice. Campbell accessorized the silhouette with silver arm cuffs and matching earrings.

7. Rihanna

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Rihanna turned heads in her elegant bridal styled maternity ballgown by Maison Valentino. As per Harper's Bazaar, She also wore a layered ivory top covered in rosettes, which engulfed her torso and head.

8. Penélope Cruz

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Penélope Cruz, the eternal Chanel muse, chose to wear a design that debuted in the label's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1988 collection. The pale blue Chanel ball gown was embellished with gemstones on the layered skirt that combined sequins and pearls on the bodice. The outfit graced a translucent organza hood trimmed with silver sequins. Cruz accessorized the look with gemstone drop earrings and a leather belt.

9. Michelle Yeoh

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jamie McCarthy

This year's Oscar winner, Michelle Yeoh graced the Met Gala carpet in a black and white Tuxedo-style long-sleeved off-the-shoulder gown. She kept her style minimal and wore classic diamond jewelry.

10. Gigi Hadid

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Supermodel Gigi Hadid chose to wear a dramatic all-black sheer dress, custom-made by Givenchy. The black outfit included transparent black fabric draped over one of her shoulders and a strapless bustier underneath. Hadid accessorized the outfit with black pumps, a pearl and diamond choker with pearl stud earrings.